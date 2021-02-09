International
Australian government denies intervening in Cheng Lei case after Chinese criticism | Australian foreign policy
The Australian government has rejected China’s claims of interference after Canberra called for arrested Australian journalist Cheng Lei to be treated humanely, while the head of the security committee has labeled the accusation as absurd.
Chinese authorities have confirmed that Cheng an anchor for China’s state-run Chinese-language news channel China Global Television Network has been formally arrested on suspicion of illegally providing state secrets to foreign forces after nearly six months in detention.
Amid continuing tensions between the two countries, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, called on the Australian government to respect China’s judicial sovereignty and to stop interfering in the handling of cases in China in accordance with the law in any form.
But Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said it was entirely appropriate for Australia to observe it. [Cheng] deserves that the basic standards of justice, procedural justice and human treatment are met in accordance with international norms.
This does not constitute interference with the Chinese legal system, Payne told ABCs AM on Tuesday.
Australia will always stand up for the interests of our citizens in the circumstances in which they find themselves.
Payne said Australia was not alone in the evidence on which Chinese authorities had made allegations against Cheng. Her children, aged nine and 11, currently live with their grandmother in Melbourne.
Australian officials had been able to visit Cheng approximately every month in recent times and there was no discussion that these are very difficult and disturbing circumstances for him.
She naturally worries, as anyone would, about her family and her situation, Payne said.
I want to absolutely accept the extremely difficult time for her family. We are very aware of this. Our consular officers are engaged with her family as you expect.
Payne made the comments after Louisa Wen, Chengs granddaughter and a family spokeswoman, told the ABCs program 7.30 she hoped the Australian government would do more for her aunt.
Wen said she was unsure what her aunt had caught, but did not believe Cheng would have done anything to intentionally harm national security.
Wen called on the Chinese government to show more compassion and remember Cheng was a mother of two young children who really need her and wanted her to come home as soon as possible.
Cheng who was born in China but later became an Australian national was working as a newscaster at a business show on CGTN. She has been detained in China since August 13 last year.
China’s foreign ministry said Chinese justice had approved Chengs’ formal arrest on Friday last week and argued that the rights of the person involved were fully protected.
James Paterson, the newly appointed chairman of the Australian parliamentary intelligence and security committee, has targeted China’s foreign ministry for accusing Australia of meddling.
This really is an absurd accusation by the Chinese ministry. Weve done nothing of the kind to interfere in their legal system, we have no ability to interfere in their legal system, Paterson told ABC Radio on Tuesday.
Paterson also addressed speculation that Cheng’s detention in China in August could be a good response to the Australian authorities’ questioning of four Chinese journalists in June as part of a foreign intervention investigation.
We do not know, and all I can say is that I really hope it is not, because if it were the case it would consider the Chinese government accepting it taking political hostage in a vengeful manner, Paterson said.
Paterson said there really is no comparison to be made between the Chengs case and previous Australian attacks on Chinese journalists.
None of those journalists were detained without charge, none of them were held for questioning for months, they were all allowed to return home safe and uninterrupted by the Australian government, he said.
The raids on journalists are known to have angered Beijing.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, said in September that the Australian government had violated the rights and legitimate interests of Chinese journalists there and had caused serious damage to the physical and mental health of journalists and their families.
Cheng is not the only Australian in custody in China. Australian writer Dr Yang Hengjun, who has been banned by Chinese authorities since early 2019, has denied the espionage allegations, saying he is innocent and will fight to the end.
Human rights watchdogs have previously raised concerns about Chengs welfare, as she was initially taken under residential supervision in a designated location.
This is a form of coercive custody that allows the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of State Security to keep subjects in undisclosed locations without formal arrest, indictment, trial or access to a lawyer for up to six months.
Now that Cheng has been formally arrested, the next phase of the investigation begins. It may be up to seven months before formal charges are filed.
