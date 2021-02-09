Japan to develop guidelines on how to transport COVID-19 vaccines

The government will draft guidelines on how to safely transport COVID-19 vaccines, said Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, as she stepped up preparations to distribute photographs to the country’s population of 126 million.

Vaccines developed by different pharmaceutical firms have different characteristics and logistical challenges. The one developed by Pfizer Inc., for example, is believed to be very effective, but should be stored at around minus 75 Celsius.

“We aim to communicate information quickly to local governments, including how to transport and treat (vaccines),” Tamura told a session of the House Budget Committee on Monday.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of vaccine distribution, said on Tuesday that the European Union has approved the first shipment of Pfizer Inc. COFID-19 vaccine to Japan, but that any shipment appears to require EU approval.

Kono declined to say how much the first shipment would contain.

“This will enable us to start vaccinating the initial group of medical staff. We will have to adjust the schedule for the rest of the medical staff and the elderly as we move forward,” Kono told a regular news conference.

The first batch of the Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Japan from Belgium as early as Sunday, a day before its use is expected to be approved by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The government plans to begin inoculating 10,000 health workers this month before expanding the group to other health workers, people aged 65 and over, and those with pre-existing conditions.

A research team from the health ministry plans to verify the safety of the Pfizer vaccine by collecting weekly data on symptoms that appear in medical staff after being inoculated, according to government sources.

About 20,000 doctors and nurses from 100 hospitals across the country will take part in the study, which aims to track potential symptoms and the frequency at which symptoms occur, regardless of whether the vaccine is the cause.

The government plans to administer the Pfizer vaccine to participants in two doses 21 days apart, with their physical condition recorded daily from the first stroke to four weeks after the second shot.

The research team will collect data each week on the symptoms and serious reactions that are expected to occur in one in every thousand people.

“Vaccines are the key to our coronavirus measures,” said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during the committee session on Monday. “The government will work with prefectures and municipalities to ensure that all people will be able to be vaccinated safely.”

The government has agreements in place to get enough vaccine doses for 157 million people, 72 million of which will come from Pfizer. The rest will be provided by AstraZeneca PLC and Moderna Inc.

About 20,000 ultra-cold freezers are planned to be placed in medical facilities across Japan to store the Pfizer vaccine, which was 95% effective in clinical trials. The AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at 2 to 8 C, making it easier to treat, but it is only about 70% effective.

The government has registered the distribution firms Yamato Holdings Co., Seino Holdings Co. and DHL International GmbH to ship the vaccines to Japan, according to people familiar with the matter.