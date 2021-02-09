Edmonton area pastor arrested, charged after repeatedly ignoring COVID-19 rules





After challenging Alberta COVID-19 rules and Alberta Health Services orders for several weeks in a row, the pastor of a Christian church on the outskirts of Edmonton was arrested by the RCMP after this Sunday service. GraceLife Church of Edmonton is located just outside the city limits, at 627 Route in Parkland County. Read more: Rural church near Edmonton ordered to close for breaking COVID-19 rules after December warning The RCMP has been monitoring Sunday morning activity at the church for several weekends in a row, after Alberta Health Services issued a work order on December 17, 2020 which escalated into a closing order in late January. The parking lot near the Edmonton Corn Maze has been constantly crowded and the church has welcomed members to the building every Sunday in recent weeks, even after being ordered to close to avoid wearing masks, ignoring social distance and allowing hundreds of people inside in violation of current 15 percent of total capacity rules. The story goes down the ad The services had 290 and 300 congregants, with service videos showing no masks. Crowded parking lot of GraceLife Church Of Edmonton in Parkland County, Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Last month, the RCMP said its role was to monitor and ensure a peaceful interaction because the AHS is the leading agency in the matter. Since early December, the RCMP has been working with the AHS on an ongoing investigation into activities surrounding church non-compliance, a press release said Monday.









1:13 Edmonton Area Church Challenges AHS Closing Order by Welcoming Members for Sunday Service





Edmonton Area Church Challenges AHS Closing Order by Welcoming Members to Sunday Service on January 31, 2021

The GraceLife Church is headed by Pastor James Coates. On Sunday, he was arrested by the RCMP and charged under Article 73 (1) of Public Health Act, to be above capacity and not adhere to the requirements of physical distancing. The story goes down the ad It came after the RCMP and an AHS public health inspector attended the church and decided it was over twice the current level of limited capacity. In terms of respect, the church proceedings were not interrupted by the RCMP and Coates was cooperating with the RCMP upon termination of service, the RCMP news release said. Trends ‘Extremely devastating’: Canada moves to look at the devastating impact of climate change

Ontario reports 1,265 new coronavirus cases, 33 more deaths Read more: Edmonton Area Church welcomes members Sunday despite AHS closing order COVID-19 “There is a lot of different discussion and consideration in the game about GraceLife Church and their disrespect,” the Parkland RCMP detachment inspection. Mike Lokken said in a statement. “We have ensured that the church is well aware of the conditions they have to follow and they have been given the repeated opportunity to be fulfilled. “In cooperation with AHS, we have now pursued escalating implementation.” Coates was released on bail and ordered to appear in Stony Plain District Court on March 31. The arrest comes after a $ 1,200 violation ticket was awarded to him in December. Crowded parking lot of GraceLife Church Of Edmonton in Parkland County, Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Global News has approached the GraceLife church several times for comments, but no response has ever been received. The story goes down the ad An undated announcement appeared on the church website a few days ago, downplaying the pandemic and discussing the importance of civil liberties and freedoms, saying the negative effects of government blockades on society far outweigh the effects of COVID-19. “We are very concerned that COVID-19 is being used to fundamentally change society and deprive us of all our civil liberties. “When the so-called ‘pandemic’ ends, if it is ever allowed to end, the Albertans will rely entirely on the government, in a free, prosperous and independent country,” said part of the 1,600-word statement. Read more: Alberta at a standstill with the Edmonton area church over COVID rules; Dr. Hinshaw says she can not intervene The church went on to say that it did not believe its actions would contribute to the spread of COVID-19. The letter also noted that the church is following the words of Prime Minister Jason Kenney, who said he had previously downplayed the seriousness of the virus and compared it to the flu. Kenney, however, has been clear that the new coronavirus, especially new variants, are a clear risk that if left unchecked could overload the health system. He has regularly punished as irresponsible any organization and business based on trust that violates the rules.









1:23 Bailiffs responsible for carrying out public health orders, not government officials: Kenney





Bailiffs responsible for carrying out public health orders, not government officials: Kenney

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief health officer, did not comment to GraceLife directly, but said health rules are mandatory and should be followed. The story goes down the ad “There have been recent events at several faith meetings that show some are not taking these measures seriously,” Hinshaw said during her update Monday. “I want to reinforce that these measures are mandatory, not optional, and that in Alberta we have made great efforts to ensure that faith communities can continue to meet in a safe manner. “Those who are not following the current restrictions are breaking the law.” Hinshaw stressed the continuing importance of disguise and physical distancing in all settings and reiterated the call to stay home if you are not well. Read more: COVID-19: AHS Inspection Reveals Edmonton Area Church Breaks Numerous Public Health Rules With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







