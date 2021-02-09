A look at COVID-19 vaccines in Canada on Monday, February 8, 2021

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Monday 8 February 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 22,203 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,098,333 doses given.

The latest numbers for COVID-19 vaccines in Canada as of 10:30 pm ET on Monday 8 February 2021.

In Canada, provinces are reporting 22,203 new vaccines administered for a total of 1,098,333 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 2,898,032 per 100,000.

There were 72,200 new vaccines distributed in provinces and territories for a total of 1,274,015 doses delivered so far. Provinces and territories used 86.21 percent of their available vaccines.

Please note that Newfoundland, PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories usually do not report daily.

Newfoundland is reporting 2,516 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 12,596 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 24,055 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Newfoundland for a total of 17,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.08 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

PEI is reporting 827 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 8,337 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 52,557 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the PEI for a total of 10,200 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.4 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.74 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Scotland is reporting 3,313 new vaccines administered over the last seven days for a total of 18,219 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 18,669 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 30,800 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.2 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 59.15 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

New Brunswick is reporting 1,366 new vaccines administered over the past seven days for a total of 18,643 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 23.90 per 1,000. There were 3,200 new vaccines delivered in New Brunswick for a total of 25,850 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.3 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 2,638 new vaccines administered for a total of 259,188 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30,291 per 1,000. There were 38,200 new vaccines delivered in Quebec for a total of 294,825 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 87.91 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Ontario is reporting 6,987 new vaccines administered for a total of 386,171 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 26.29 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Ontario for a total of 437,975 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.17 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Manitoba is reporting 907 new vaccines administered for a total of 48,187 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 34,994 per 1,000. There were 8,100 new vaccines delivered in Manitoba for a total of 66,090 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 72.91 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Saskatchewan is reporting 1,733 new vaccines administered for a total of 42,987 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 36,456 per 1,000. There were 6,000 new vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan for a total of 44,575 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.8 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 96.44 percent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 1,973 new vaccines administered for a total of 120,357 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 27,341 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in Alberta for a total of 132,475 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.0 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 90.85 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

British Columbia is reporting 4,932 new vaccines administered for a total of 154,496 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 30,107 per 1,000. There were 16,700 new vaccines delivered in British Columbia for a total of 172,950 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 3.4 percent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.33 percent of its supply of available vaccines.

Yukon is reporting 540 new vaccines administered for a total of 11,059 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 265,007 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered in the Yukon for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 35 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 76.8 percent of its vaccine supply.

Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccines administered for a total of 12,241 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 271,305 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines distributed in the northwestern territories for a total of 14,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 32 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 85.01 percent of its vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting 203 new vaccines administered for a total of 5,852 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 151,113 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 12,000 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough vaccine to give 31 percent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 48.77 percent of its vaccine supply.

*Data notes: Figures have been compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and may vary. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report the same day or figure from the previous day. Doses of administered vaccines are not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as approved vaccines require two doses per person. Vaccines are not currently being administered to children under 18 years of age and those with certain health conditions.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published on February 8, 2021.

Canadian Press