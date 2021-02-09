No baby boom in China as births fall by almost a third in 2020, News Asia & Top Stories





Beijing (AFP) – The number of registered births fell by almost a third in China last year, in the latest sign that relaxations in the country’s strict family planning policy are failing to cause a baby boom. After decades of a “one-child policy,” Beijing changed the rules in 2016 to allow families to have two children as fears grew for China’s rapidly aging population and workforce. Figures from the Ministry of Public Safety released on Monday (February 8th) showed that the number of registered births fell to 10.04 million in 2020, a drop of more than 30 percent from last year. It marked the fourth year in a row that this figure has dropped. The gender balance was 52.7 percent boys and 47.3 percent girls, according to official data. China introduced a one-child policy in the late 1970s in a dramatic effort to slow the rapid population growth, before changing it in 2016. But the change has not yet resulted in a baby boom, with empowered Chinese women often delaying or avoiding childbirth, and young couples blaming rising costs and insufficient family policy support. In November, China began a census once a decade, with much attention if it shows any shocks to the population from the easing of family planning rules. Demographic experts have estimated that it may take 15 years for the two-child policy to have any significant effect on the population. Meanwhile, Chinese retirees are expected to number 300 million by 2025. Chinese state media in December quoted Civil Affairs Minister Li Jiheng as saying the country’s fertility rate had “dropped dangerously”, well below the population replacement rate of 2.1 births per woman.







