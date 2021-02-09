South Korean PM prays for COVID-19 compliance ahead of Lunar New Year





File in file: South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, January 28, 2021. REUTERS / Heo Ran SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Tuesday called on restaurant and other business owners in the greater Seoul area to co-operate with social distance rules to stop the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday. of the Lunar New Year. The country has been trying to reduce the number of infections by imposing harsh social distancing measures, including a ban on eating closed restaurants after 9pm. Authorities on Saturday eased the curfew on more than half a million restaurants and other businesses outside the capital, Seoul, leaving them open an hour later amid a public outcry over strong curbs to contain the coronavirus. Business owners and self-employed people in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and the port city of Incheon, with over 25 million, have sharply criticized the government for unfair treatment, causing some businesses to open their shops in protest. I understand the disappointment, but we made the decision after the comprehensive consideration of social acceptance and different opinions, Chung said at an intergovernmental meeting. The Lunar New Year holiday begins on February 11, and tens of millions of Koreans typically travel across the country to family gatherings during the celebration. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 303 new cases of daily coronaviruses as of Monday. This brings the total number of infections reported in South Korea to 81,487, with a death toll of 1,482. The KDCA was due to conduct a dry COVID-19 vaccination at a medical center with Pfizer shots on Tuesday as the country prepares to begin inoculation this month. The mock training at the National Medical Center in Seoul comes after the last three weeks of three-day vaccination readiness training at an airport, mobilizing special freezers and going through scenarios such as a terrorist attack, theft and transportation defects. Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Edited by Raju Gopalakrishnan

