Hong Kong denies bail to opposition publisher Jimmy Lai





Lai was arrested in a December crackdown on pro-democracy activists accused of their involvement in the 2019 anti-government protests. At first he refused bail, Lai was later released on appeal, leading to editorials attacking justice of Hong Kong in the pages of the ruling newspaper Communist People Daily. He returned to prison on New Year’s Eve ahead of a new hearing. Lai, an outspoken advocate of democracy in Hong Kong, was charged with fraud on Dec. 3 for allegedly violating the lease of office space for his media company, Next Digital. He was later charged again on December 12 under national security law, on suspicion of collaborating with foreign forces and endangering national security. The law says a defendant will not receive bail if the judge is not sure the alleged crime will not be committed again, a breach of the usual Hong Kong law system inherited from Britain. As in his previous hearings, Lai stepped out of the prison van into an inflatable tunnel connected to the courthouse entrance, in a visible attempt to minimize his exposure to the numerous journalists waiting outside. The move keeps Lai in custody at least until the start of his scheduled trial in April and underscores his status as one of the most high-profile critics of China’s growing intolerance of political opposition in Hong Kong. Participation in anti-government protests has become a focus of law enforcement in the city and the basis on which several pro-democracy activists have been jailed in recent months, including student protest leaders Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow. The national security law was imposed in Hong Kong by Beijing as local city legislatures were unable to overcome local opposition to its passage. Supporters say it has quietly returned to the city streets as opponents see it as a betrayal of China’s commitment to preserve the cities’ legal, civil and human rights for 50 years after its surrender by British colonial rule in 1997. The law effectively curbs most opposition political activity by giving authorities broad powers to prosecute critics for freely defined charges of subversion, secession, terrorism and collaborating with foreign powers while subject to private speeches and media posts. social to a possible criminal punishment. Serious offenders could face life in prison. Lai, 72, made his fortune in the clothing retail trade before branching out into the media. He resigned as publisher of the Apple Daily, but the publication remains a popular forum for opposition views in a media landscape dominated by Beijing-backed centers. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

