Paper: In defense of the Cumbrias coke coal mine





Your leader “Cumbria Mine stains UK credentials” (FT View, February 5) acknowledges that the mine will produce coke coal, not steam coal. However, he goes back to the knee pain line that if it is coal it should be challenged. Coke coal is for the production of coke which, when combined with iron ore, produces iron and then steel. Steam coal, the archer, produces electricity in a process that emits significant amounts of CO2 – not helped by the aging fleet of coal-fired power stations that dominate electricity generation in Europe and North America. The British government’s ambitious green energy program will imply a persistently high demand for steel which will either be produced in the remaining two operations of the UK blast furnaces at Scunthorpe and Port Talbot, or imported. Coke will continue to be in high demand – a product that has so far come mainly from Australia and North America and involves long voyages that emit carbon into the oceans. The Cumbrian mine looks like securing jobs and gaining balance of payments, and also involves much shorter transportation distances than coal imports. “The priority should be to channel investment in ways to produce metal in an environmentally friendly way,” the editorial requires, without explaining what these environmentally friendly ways are or how quickly such technologies can be deployed. You also say that “the rapid pace of change in technology should not be underestimated”, prompting an obvious response – nor should it be overestimated. UK steelmakers have a need for coke coal today. This request will continue for some time. Likewise, Cumbrian coke coal production is imminent and, similarly, will continue for some time. Undoubtedly more green technologies will appear, but not yet. For two decades I edited the publication of the Financial Times, the International Coal Report, an association that either condemns me by the association, or honors me for having good knowledge. Gerard McCloskey

Petersfield, Hampshire, MB

