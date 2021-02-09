China on the breach of Minister VK Singh





VK Singh, a former Army chief, had remarked on a question at the China border (File) New Delhi: China has described Union Minister VK Singh’s comment on India as “violating the LAC (Current Line of Control)” as an “unintentional confession”. On Sunday, VK Singh, a former Army chief, had made remarks about a question on the China border when he was visiting Madurai in Tamil Nadu. “Our border with China has never been demarcated. Over a period of time, there have been violations where China says this is my perception of the LAC. Similarly, none of you know how many times we have violated our perception. We “We do not announce it. The Chinese media do not cover it. But let me assure you, if China has violated it 10 times, we should have done it at least 50 times, in our perception,” Mr Singh told reporters. The State Minister was also quoted as saying that China had tried to expand its area by taking advantage of its perception of the LAC, but the government had ensured that this did not happen. Reacting to the statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said “India’s violations” were the main cause of tensions on the de-facto border between the two countries. “This is an unwelcome confession from the Indian side. For a long time, the Indian side has carried out frequent acts of violation in the border area in an attempt to trespass on Chinese territory and constantly create discord and friction, which is the main cause of tensions on the China-India border, “said Wang Wenbin. “We call on the Indian side to follow the consensus, agreements and treaties reached with China and to support peace and stability in the border region with concrete actions,” he added. India and China have been locked in a stalemate in eastern Ladakh along the LAC since May and the line escalated in June when 20 soldiers were killed in action in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. India says China needs to return to the status quo for border talks to succeed. Last week, the foreign ministry said India and China had a “sincere and deep exchange of views” on secession along the LAC and the next round of meeting between top commanders would be held soon. India ‘s goal was to ensure complete detachment from all areas of friction along the LAC, said foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava.

