Complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for calling farmers ‘terrorists’





Earlier, in October 2020, an FIR was registered against Kangana for tweets against farmers in Karnatakas Tumakuru district. FIR was registered in Articles 44 (harm), 108 (abettor), 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause unrest), 153 (A) (humiliation or attacks on religion, race, place of birth, place of residence, language, etc. any group special), and 504 (Intentional Insult Intentionally to Provide Disturbance of Peace) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 (IPC), and was based on a complaint by attorney Ramesh L Naik. The lawyer had objected to a tweet from the actor in September 2020 where she said, People who spread misinformation and rumors about CAA that caused unrest are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about the Farmers bill and causing terror in the country, they are terrorists . You know very well what I said, but you just like to spread misinformation (sic) “. Last year, Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed also filed a complaint against Kangana and her sister Rangoli in October 2020. He had claimed that both sisters were trying to create hatred and municipal tension through their posts on social media. The sisters were reserved under various sections of the Indian Penal Code relating to Article 295A (committing malicious or intentional acts in order to anger the religious feelings of citizens), Section 124A (insurrection), Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups religion, race, place of birth, place of residence or language and common purpose). (This article was published in agreement with News minutes.)

