International
New Zealand suspends political, military contact with Myanmar after coup
New Zealand will end political and military contact with Myanmar following a military coup that toppled its democratically elected government.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, announcing after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, said all high-level political contacts would end and New Zealand’s aid program should not be handed over in cooperation with the military or for profit.
A travel ban on Myanmar military leaders would be formalized later in the week. It seems that while sanctions remain on the table, such a measure was not considered effective.
Hundreds of Myanmar demonstrators and their New Zealand supporters smashed pots and pans in Parliament’s lobby on Tuesday evening, protesting the military coup as their families took to the streets of Myanmar cities.
Christalin Thangpawl, chairwoman of the Myanmar Ethnic Council in New Zealand, told the crowd that New Zealand would offer more than a “rigid statement,” and had to go to the United Nations to ensure the protesters were not shot and were killed by the Myanmar army.
We are deeply concerned and scared for our family at home. We will do everything we can to help our family, friends and loved ones in Myanmar. Please help support us and our families.
There were calls for support when Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta, who met the protest along with a host of lawmakers, said New Zealand did not recognize an army-led government that had launched another coup.
The Myanmars Army, Tatmadaw, seized control of the country last week, just hours before the country’s second democratically elected parliament convened. The Southeast Asian country had been on a path to democratization in recent years, after decades of harsh rule by a military junta.
Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning leader of the country, was among National League for Democracy (NLD) politicians and pro-democracy activists arrested in a series of early morning attacks. Since then, there have been major peaceful protests in the country, internet outages and threats of a military coup.
Ardern, speaking earlier, said the Government’s response represented significant, substantial changes in relations between New Zealand and Burma and were up there among the strongest actions that could be taken.
“Every New Zealander would be desperate to see, after so many years of building a democracy in Myanmar, to see what we have seen in recent days unfold led by the military. Our strong message is , we will do what we can from here in New Zealand.
Ardern said New Zealand would maintain its aid program which mainly consists of agricultural, educational and renewable energy expenditures as none were currently affiliated with the military.
“It means being very careful about how we get into aid programs in Myanmar from now on.
New Zealand Ambassador Steve Marshall and his staff at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) were ousted abroad as the Covid-19 pandemic intensified. Despite the severance of political ties, an ambassador may return.
“It’s not a trivial aid program in Myanmar, $ 42 million from 2018 to 2021. And so you just want to make sure it is managed appropriately by MFAT staff,” Ardern said.
While it may seem that New Zealand’s position towards Myanmar was very unimportant, Ardern said she recalled Suu Kyi speaking favorably to New Zealand representatives in the country.
They were highly regarded and respected, and I think they played a really constructive role with a critical time for Myanmar in their transition.
Ardern indicated that sanctions which have not been ruled out by Mahuta would have little effect. She said New Zealand’s trade with Myanmar was often food-based, and therefore would not be caught by sanctions against the company.
