Uttarakhand Glacier explodes death toll: Uttarakhand Glacier disaster: Number rises to 28; operation to rescue trapped in the Tapovan tunnel in

Joshimath | Dehradun: Death toll from Uttarakhand glacier disaster rises to 28 with recovery of two more bodies in Chamoli district on Tuesday, officials said.

About 170 people are still missing after Sunday’s disaster that appears to have been caused by a glacier eruption, according to the latest figures.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said its personnel recovered two bodies from the rubble in the village of Raini on Tuesday morning.

Workers are trapped in the “head race” tunnel 12 meters long and about 2.5 km long (HRT).

“Cleaning of debris and moisture continued all night. About 120 meters from the tunnel entrance is now clear,” ITBP spokesman Vivek Kumar Pandey said in Delhi.

“The height of the accumulated layer is further reduced. ITBP personnel are waiting to enter as soon as possible any movement deep inside the tunnel,” he said.



A senior official, however, said rescue teams have not been able to make any contact with those trapped inside, but they are hoping for “signs of life”.

Aid is also being distributed by helicopter among residents of more than a dozen villages cut off due to the washing of an avalanche bridge in Malaria.

Private helicopters and the IAF have so far distributed about 100 ration sets in the affected areas of 13 villages with a total population of about 2,500, officials said.

On Tuesday, Uttarakhand Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas, visited the ITBP hospital in Joshimath and met the 12 workers who were rescued from a small tunnel in Tapovan on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters, Rawat said the priority is to get to those trapped inside the tunnel and save as many lives as possible.

Additional heavy machinery can be pressed into service to speed up the process of clearing debris inside the tunnel, blocking the path of rescue personnel.

Cleaning up moisture and debris is a painstaking exercise, but the group of rescue agencies has a strong force in place and they are returning deeper with the help of heavy machinery and manual effort.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, the NDRF, the state disaster response force and the Army have been struggling with heavy equipment moving the ground since Sunday night to clear the tunnel and rescue those trapped.

As temperatures plunged to freezing levels, fires broke out in many places to keep rescue crews warm.

The site, littered with mud, mud and debris as a result of the rapid flooding was visited on Monday by Uttarakhand CM Rawat, Police Chief Ashok Kumar and other senior officials as they conducted an on-site assessment.

The 1,500-meter tunnel has become the focal point of rescue operations in this disaster that appears to have been triggered after part of the Nanda Devi Glacier probably exploded off its shores in Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to an avalanche and a flood that ripped through Alaknanda river system in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

While the ITBP has deployed up to 300 personnel to conduct rescue operations in this country, a strong force of NDRF, SDRF and Army personnel is also present here.

The ITBP and other rescuers are holding high wooden planks which are being used by rescue teams to get into the drains and will later also help create a platform to pull trapped people using ropes. .

Pandey had previously said that these teams are ready with dragon light sets, oxygen cylinders and stretchers to provide immediate medical assistance to those trapped inside.