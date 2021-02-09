Deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines to Australia will not be blocked by the EU, says Ambassador





On Tuesday, EU Ambassador to Australia Dr Michael Pulch said the bloc would ensure there would be a smooth authorization process for those shipments. "I'm very pleased to announce that the first shipment of vaccines will arrive here in Australia on time," he told Sky News. The first vaccines to be used here in Australia will come from the European Union. The exact date of arrival was a matter for the Australian government and companies, Dr Pulch said. Security follows the transparency controls imposed on vaccine exports from the EU after it received brief notice from Pfizer and AstraZeneca that they would not be able to deliver vaccines to EU countries. Dr Pulch denied that the union was collecting supplies. "We want to have transparency regarding remittances from the EU to other countries and we will authorize them," he said. It is not an export ban, it is not an export restriction. Professor Kelly said Tuesday that the AHPPC and the National Cabinet will look at ways the hotel quarantine can be lifted to prevent more COVID-19 leaks in the community. Professor Kelly noted recent changes to the system, including pre-flight testing and mandate masks on flights and airports, and said he asked NSW to provide more details about its recent introduction of a post-quarantine test. the 16th day. As of February 5, 87 UK-type samples and 18 South African-type samples had been registered in the hotel quarantine system, he said. We need to be prepared for those species, which are definitely more able to be transmitted between people, said Professor Kelly. Despite the increased transmissibility of these species, he said it was important to note that there was no evidence that the new strains affect the ability of AstraZeneca vaccines to prevent serious disease. Rachel Clun is a federal political reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, covering health.

