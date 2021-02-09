China registers newborns drop 15% amid fears of population decline

China’s demographic issues could pose serious issues for the world’s second-largest economy when the current working-age population reaches retirement age. Experts worry if the trend continues, or if the population starts to shrink, China may be aging before it gets rich.

According to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics, there were 250 million people over the age of 60 in China last year, about 18% of the population.

“Covid ‘s influence has probably exaggerated and in the coming years the declines will probably not be so bad, but this declining structural trend is likely to continue,” he said. “The number of newborns will never be so high in the future, because the number of women giving birth is declining and will decrease rapidly (in the years to come).”

While China’s demographic shift is still nothing compared to some of its hyper-aged neighbors – such as Japan and South Korea, both of whose populations are now shrinking – it still poses potential problems in the future. , especially as the “one child” generation ages

In effect from 1979 to 2015, the “one child policy” limited most couples in China to a single baby as part of an effort to control a rapidly growing population while the country was still developing. The draconian enforcement of the rule saw couples being fined or severely fined, while millions of women were forced to have abortions if it was discovered they were carrying a second child.

As a result of the policy, China’s fertility rate fell sharply, from a peak of nearly six births per woman between 1960 and 1965 to 1.5 between 1995 and 2014. At the same time, the number of people over the age of 65 rose by 3.36% in 1965 to almost 10% in 2015, when one-child policy shifted to allowing two children. In 2019, people over the age of 65 accounted for 12.6% of the total population

Since 2016, couples have been allowed to have two children, but it seems to have been too late to reverse the decline, with parents settling into the usual trend in more developed countries to have fewer children. The next national census, the count of which began in November, is expected to show a decline for the first time in decades, and could mean that India surpasses China as the most populous country.

By 2050, a third of the population, about 480 million people, are expected to be over 60, with many young workers from families with one child supporting their parents and two groups of grandparents, in a country where social services for the elderly are still absent. Uncertainty over official figures presented by the government may also mean the situation is worse than it currently looks.

China’s leaders are well aware of the potential damage that an aging population could cause, hampering the country’s economy as it is on the verge of becoming the world’s largest, and have sought to encourage people to have children – after decades of the punishment of those who did

In 2018, Gazeta e Popullit, the official spokesperson of the ruling Communist Party, published a full-page editorial saying “The East is a family affair and a national affair as well”, which warned that the impact of low levels of births in the economy and society has begun to show “.

Women, who bore the brunt of a child’s policy, are also being criticized in the new attempt to have more children. After decades of encouraging women to join the workforce, the pressure to get married and give birth is growing, even though many millennial women are completely moving away from the idea of ​​marriage.

Between 2013 and 2019, the number of people getting married for the first time in China fell by 41%, from 23.8 million to 13.9 million. While the decline has been driven in part by demographics – a child’s policy means there are simply fewer people to marry – there has also been a shift in attitudes towards marriage, especially among young women, some of whom are frustrated with institution for its role in instilling gender inequality, experts say.

“With the rise of education, women gained economic independence, so marriage is no longer a need for women as it was in the past,” said Wei-Jun Jean Yeung, a sociologist at Singapore National University who has studied marriage and the family in it. all Asian societies, he told CNN last year. “Women now want to pursue self-development and a career for themselves before they get married.”

But gender norms and patriarchal traditions have not caught these changes. In China, many husbands and mothers-in-law still expect women to do most of the childcare and housework after marriage, even if they have full-time jobs.

“Simply putting up a poster to say having two children is one big thing is not enough, it is nowhere near enough,” said Gietel-Basten, HKUST demographer, pointing to the economic shock that women still suffer as result of childbirth. “There is simply no social policy support to offset that negative impact.”

As the trend has become apparent, along with declining birth rates, the Chinese government has increased pressure on young people, especially young women, to marry and settle. In 2007, the state-backed All-China Women’s Federation coined the term “remaining women” to describe unmarried women over the age of 27, a term adopted by the Ministry of Education and widely used in state media to embarrass women. who get married late or avoid marriage altogether.

The government has also made it more difficult to end existing marriages, with China’s national legislature last year introducing a 30-day “cooling off” period for people seeking divorce. This was met with widespread criticism, especially amid growing protests over domestic violence in China.

Gietel-Basten said pressure for a shrinking female population to have more children is unlikely to have much effect, however, especially since childlessness, currently rare in China, can be expected to rise to levels seen elsewhere. in the region. Instead, the government needs to prepare, as some of its neighbors have begun to do, for an aging society to compensate for the potential consequences.

“Yes, the population is aging and in the future the population will decline, what you need to do is say how we can make the most of the people we have,” he added. “You can do it through productivity growth, through changes in education, reforms in the pension system, the health care system, investing now to mitigate bigger issues in the future.”