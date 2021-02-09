Places in the Pacific are withdrawn from the Pacific Islands Forum





The Pacific Island Forum, one of the most influential organizations in the region, is in trouble after a third of its member nations left the group. The countries’ exodus represents one of the biggest desertions in the 50-year history of the forum, which lobbies on the international stage against climate change threats in the small islands. The states of the Federated States of Micronesia, along with Palau, the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Kiribati, have withdrawn from the Pacific Island Forum following a dispute over the election of a new secretary general at the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit. This leaves the forum with sparsely populated South Pacific island nations largely seen as controversial reasons for influence between the two main superpowers, the US and China. In the forum, leaders usually go through Micronesia, Melanesia and Polynesia in what is known as the “gentlemen’s agreement”. Following tradition, it was Micronesia ‘s turn to elect a leader, but the forum chose the Polynesian candidate. Micronesia nominated Gerald Zackios, the Marshall Islands ambassador to the United States, to serve as secretary general, but Polynesia’s candidate, former Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna, won the election by nine to eight votes. “The Pacific Island Forum should be comprehensive and give subregions a chance to take the lead forward to unite the Pacific island countries,” said David Panuelo, president of the Federated States of Micronesia, in an interview with Pacific Beat of ABC Radio Australia. “They know very well that in the last election the review of the gentlemen’s agreement was there and it was used,” Panuelo said during the interview. He added that the leaders of the Pacific Islands Forum were expecting a competition for the position of secretary general, so the rotation of the role between the sub-regions symbolized respect. Breaking the agreement is “a really big break in the unity and spirit of cooperation between members of the wider Pacific region,” Panuelo said in an interview. More:The Federated States of Micronesia extends its public health emergency until March 31st More:The World Health Organization announces that the Federated States of Micronesia is COVID free During the forum, several Pacific leaders suggested that the gentlemen ‘s agreement existed, according to the news release Panuelo sent on Tuesday. Palau was the first place for him submit notice of his withdrawal. “While the gentlemen’s agreement was not respected, Micronesia countries see no benefit in staying on the Pacific Island Forum,” Panuelo’snews reported. Reach reporter Anne Wen at [email protected]

