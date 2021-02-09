Taiwan wishes China a happy new year, but says it will not give in to pressure





Photo Photo: President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the Taiwan Stock Exchange in Taipei, Taiwan, February 8, 2021. REUTERS / Ann Wang / File Photo reuter_tickers

This content was published on 9 February 2021 – 08:05

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wished China a Lunar New Year on Tuesday but said it would not succumb to Chinese pressure and reiterated a call for dialogue to resume with Beijing. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its territory, has stepped up its military activity around the island in recent months, responding to what Beijing calls “cooperation” between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan’s most important international backer. Speaking after a meeting with senior security officials, Tsai said Taiwan was in close contact with “relevant countries” regarding the situation in the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from its large neighbor. Chinese military aircraft and warships operating around Taiwan are not conducive to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, she added. “I would like to reiterate that Taiwan’s continuing position in inter-sectoral relations is neither to be pressured nor to move forward hastily when we receive support,” Tsai said. Taiwan wants “meaningful talks” with China on the basis of equality and mutual respect, as long as Beijing wants to ease the illegal situation, she added. “Cross-border peace is not a one-sided issue for Taiwan. The key lies in China’s hands. Historical experience has shown that verbal attacks and military threats against Taiwan will not help close relations.” Taiwan and China both mark the Lunar New Year this week, traditionally the most important holiday of the year for both, marking the arrival of spring. “We would also like to wish the people on the other side of the strait a good year and hope to jointly promote peace and stability on both sides of the strait,” Tsai said. There was no immediate response from China, which has opposed previous calls by Tsai for dialogue, believing it is a staunch separatist for Taiwan’s independence. In January, China said Taiwan was engaging in a “free trick” after Tsai called back for talks. Tsai has repeatedly said Taiwan is already an independent country called the Republic of China, its official name. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

