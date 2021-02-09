Can mothers get breast cancer while breastfeeding?





Breast cancer during breastfeeding

While breastfeeding provides babies with all the nutrients they need for healthy growth and development, whether you are a young mother or an experienced parent, it often comes with the right amount of worries. The good news is that giving birth and breastfeeding are actually thought to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer: The months of pregnancy and breastfeeding reduce the number of menstrual cycles a woman has during her lifetime, thus reducing her exposure to its lifelong to the hormone estrogen, which can stimulate the growth of breast cancer cells. But despite this there is a 3% of women who develop breast cancer while breastfeeding, making it rare but not impossible. As early detection of breast cancer increases the chances of successful treatment, how can you stay alert and continue to control yourself when that part of your body has changed so much? After all, it is quite normal for breastfeeding women to feel lumps in the breast and they are rarely the result of breast cancer. Some of the most common conditions that can cause lumps during breastfeeding include mastitis (a bacterial infection of breast tissue or a blocked milk duct), abscesses (a rare but dangerous complication of untreated mastitis). ), fibroadenomas (non-cancerous tumors that can develop (in the breast) and cysts (known as galactocele, these small lumps contain milk and often disappear after lactation is over). Useful It is helpful to note that with mastitis or an abscess there is localized pain and redness and you are likely to have a fever. Although the appearance of lumps during breastfeeding is common and not a major concern, women should consult their doctor immediately if a breast lump does not disappear, continues to grow, is fixed and difficult to touch, or causes the skin to scratched. Useful It is helpful to note that with mastitis or an abscess there is localized pain and redness and you are likely to have a fever. Although the appearance of lumps during breastfeeding is common and not a major concern, women should consult their doctor immediately if a breast lump does not disappear, continues to grow, is fixed and difficult to touch, or causes the skin to scratched. What if you find a persistent lump? A mammogram or ultrasound provides images of the lump and helps your doctor determine if the mass looks suspicious. This can also be followed up with a biopsy, which involves removing a small sample from the lump to test for cancer. If a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer during lactation, in most cases, the doctor will recommend that she stop breastfeeding because many breast cancer treatments can affect a woman’s milk supply or negatively affect the baby. . The doctor will help to determine which treatment is best for an individual with breast cancer, as this can vary from person to person. The doctor will also help patients decide which treatments are best according to the stage and condition of the pregnancy, these include: Surgery: Surgery may be needed to remove a lump or cancerous growth. In some cases, this may include a mastectomy (removal of the breast) or a double mastectomy (removal of both breasts). The scope of the operation will determine whether or not the individual can continue breastfeeding. Chemotherapy: Chemotherapy involves the administration of drugs that kill the cancer cells inside the body. Women who are undergoing chemotherapy will need to discontinue breastfeeding. Radiation: Some women undergoing radiation treatment may be able to continue breastfeeding, depending on the specific type of therapy. A physician will be able to explain the risks that allow the individual to make an informed decision. Of course, a diagnosis of breast cancer is devastating and especially stressful for a breastfeeding mother and her baby. If diagnosed, be sure to seek emotional and physical support, ideally from a caregiver or nurse trained by a service such as health, which can provide the best care and support for you and your baby.

