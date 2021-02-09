International
Modi-Ghani meet virtually today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam
India is also undertaking 150 $ 80 million community projects in Afghanistan, as part of measures to drive development in small communities through schemes that have a direct impact on people’s lives
PREPARED N ON FEB 09, 2021 01:04 PM IST
India and Afghanistan are expected to sign an agreement on a new dam to supply Kabul with drinking water during a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, signaling New Delhi’s continued commitment to the war-torn country. .
The summit between Modi and Ghani will be held at 1.15pm and an agreement on the construction of the Shahtoot dam in the Kabul River basin is on the agenda, said people familiar with the developments on condition of anonymity.
The dam was part of new development initiatives unveiled by India last November. India is also taking on $ 150 million worth of community projects in Afghanistan, as part of measures to drive development in small communities through schemes that have a direct impact on people’s lives.
Read also | Pakistani Taliban reunite divided groups in Afghanistan, poses threat: UN
The Shahtoot Dam will provide drinking water to Kabul city’s two million residents and will also feed irrigation projects. It will be built on the Pul-e-Khumri 202km power transmission line built in 2009 to provide power to Kabul.
These initiatives come amid growing global concern about growing Taliban attacks even when engaging the Afghan government in talks in Qatar. Biden’s new US administration has said it is considering an agreement signed with the Taliban last year and a final decision will not yet be made on whether to complete the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May.
While announcing India ‘s commitment to building the dam last November, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said at an international conference the virtual promise that India is committed to a long – term role in Afghanistan’ s development.
India’s development portfolio for Afghanistan is worth more than $ 3 billion, with officials saying most of the funds are aimed at building the skills of the Afghan people and institutions in order to improve governance. India has so far completed more than 400 projects in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.
India is also among the countries that have expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan, most of which target officials, civil society activists and journalists. Cities across Afghanistan have witnessed a wave of bombings and targeted killings.
New Delhi has supported an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process, while calling for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
Close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]