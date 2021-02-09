Modi-Ghani meet virtually today: India, Afghanistan to sign pact on new dam

India and Afghanistan are expected to sign an agreement on a new dam to supply Kabul with drinking water during a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday, signaling New Delhi’s continued commitment to the war-torn country. .

The summit between Modi and Ghani will be held at 1.15pm and an agreement on the construction of the Shahtoot dam in the Kabul River basin is on the agenda, said people familiar with the developments on condition of anonymity.

The dam was part of new development initiatives unveiled by India last November. India is also taking on $ 150 million worth of community projects in Afghanistan, as part of measures to drive development in small communities through schemes that have a direct impact on people’s lives.

The Shahtoot Dam will provide drinking water to Kabul city’s two million residents and will also feed irrigation projects. It will be built on the Pul-e-Khumri 202km power transmission line built in 2009 to provide power to Kabul.

These initiatives come amid growing global concern about growing Taliban attacks even when engaging the Afghan government in talks in Qatar. Biden’s new US administration has said it is considering an agreement signed with the Taliban last year and a final decision will not yet be made on whether to complete the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by May.

While announcing India ‘s commitment to building the dam last November, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said at an international conference the virtual promise that India is committed to a long – term role in Afghanistan’ s development.

India’s development portfolio for Afghanistan is worth more than $ 3 billion, with officials saying most of the funds are aimed at building the skills of the Afghan people and institutions in order to improve governance. India has so far completed more than 400 projects in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

India is also among the countries that have expressed concern about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan, most of which target officials, civil society activists and journalists. Cities across Afghanistan have witnessed a wave of bombings and targeted killings.

New Delhi has supported an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process, while calling for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan.