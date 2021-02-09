Will not allow anyone to tarnish the image of Assam tea: Sarbananda Sonowal | Guwahati News







Hundreds of thousands of people are affiliated with the tea sector in Assam and the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his speech in Dhekiajuli on Sunday, had spoken of a conspiracy at the international level to malign the image of Indian tea, where Assam is an important contributor.

Sonowal said by providing ground potatoes to small tea growers, the government has established their right over the land. He added that small tea growers realized the potential of the field too late and got cultivated about 160 years after the discovery of tea in Assam.

The Prime Minister further informed that no previous government had understood their suffering as he had raised their issues since Moran was Mora. The Prime Minister also assured that he will consider each of their problems, including land surveillance, timely supply of fertilizers, promotion of organic fertilizer use and exposure tours for all small tea growers.

