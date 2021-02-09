Saudi Arabia announces legal reforms paving the way for codified law





Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman attends the 41st Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia on 05 January 2021. Royal Council of Saudi Arabia Anadolu Agency Getty Images Saudi Arabia has announced new judicial reforms, putting the kingdom on a path to codified law, a major step, given that the deeply conservative country has no codified legal system to accompany Sharia, or Islamic law, which is currently in force. “The Personal Status Law, the Civil Transaction Law, the Discretionary Sanctions Penal Code and the Evidence Law represent a new wave of judicial reform in the Kingdom,” the Saudi state news agency quoted Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as saying late Monday evening. The reforms, the crown prince said, “will help anticipate court decisions, increase the level of integrity and efficiency of judicial institutions, and contribute to increasing the reliability of procedures and control mechanisms.” The new laws will be promulgated during 2021, according to his statement. The news is the latest in a series of dramatic economic and social reforms launched by the 35-year-old crown prince aimed at modernizing the kingdom. It fits into its Vision 2030 agenda which aims to diversify the economy away from oil and attract foreign talent and investment to the kingdom and comes as Saudi Arabia sets itself as a destination for international business headquarters. “This is an important step on the path to global best practices that give businesses the confidence to invest,” Tarek Fadlallah, Middle East CEO at Nomura Asset Management, told Tuesday. The lack of a codified legal system often resulted in inconsistencies in court decisions and lengthy court proceedings. The announcement made a specific mention of women in Saudi Arabia, who have long had a lower status than men in terms of legal and economic rights, and that the crown prince described being particularly harmed by the lack of written laws on certain issues. “Inconsistencies in court decisions have led to a lack of clarity in the rules governing incidents and practices and have hurt many, mostly women,” SPA quoted Bin Salman as saying. Women’s rights in the kingdom while improving in some areas such as driving, employment and freedom of movement in recent years are still a major target of criticism from human rights groups and some foreign governments. Some Saudi women driving activists remain in jail and claim to be being tortured, accusations the Saudi state denies. Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst at the kingdom’s royal court, wrote on Twitter about the reforms late Monday, describing the news as “an important step in legal reform and one acknowledging that the Saudi legal system has a way to go to achieved international standards and that the leadership appreciates the urgency and importance of such a reform “. “Emphasizing its impact on women is particularly interesting,” Shihabi added. The crown prince described the current legal system as “painful for many individuals and families, especially women, allowing some to shirk their responsibilities. This will not happen again once these laws are promulgated in accordance with laws and legislative procedures,” he said. the statement did not describe further details on which specific practices and penalties would be changed. His statement added that future legal reforms “will address the lack of clarity in the rules governing … protracted litigation that is not based on established legal provisions and the lack of a clear legal framework for individuals and businesses”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos