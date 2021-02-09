Israel displaces more Palestinian Bedouins, takes tents in Humsa al-Bqaia





AMMAN, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 (WAFA) – Israel seized more tents donated by the Palestinian Bedouin humanitarian organization in Humsa al-Bqaia in the northern Jordan Valley yesterday and continued to block international aid since the destruction or confiscation of 46 structures. in the community in a week, said a press release from the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). “Israel seems determined to force the Palestinians to leave their village of Humsa al-Bqaia, depriving them of basic shelter and making their lives miserable, while destroying international aid donated to the most vulnerable,” Jan Egeland said. , Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council. “The international community has once again witnessed attacks on some of the poorest families in the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The empty words of ‘concern’ are not enough for these families who find themselves homeless and deprived of their most basic needs. “International governments, including in Europe, must do more to stop the forced displacement and demand that Israel provide reparations to the Palestinian victims.” On February 1, Israeli forces confiscated 25 structures in the Humsa al-Bqaia Bedouin community in the northern Jordan Valley on the grounds that they did not have an Israeli building permit for construction in Zone C. On February 3, Israeli forces returned to capture 21 other structures. Sixty Palestinians have been evicted from their homes, including 35 children. The demolished structures included 21 houses, 17 cattle shelters and eight water and sanitation facilities. The European Union, 10 of its member states, and the United Kingdom had funded 29 of the structures in November 2020, after Israel destroyed or seized 83 structures in the community in the largest destruction incident recorded in recent years. Community members reported that the commander of the Israeli Civil Administration Zone, an arm of the Israeli military government, informed each family that they had to leave Humsa al-Bqaia at a relocation site 15 kilometers away in the village of Ein Shibli, or have their homes their and other property destroyed and seized. However, the community wants to remain on their land and has rejected previous proposals to relocate. The illegal Israeli settlements of Beqa’ot and Ro’i have targeted Humsa al-Bqaia to expand into the area cultivated by the Palestinians. Since the beginning of 2021, Israeli authorities have destroyed at least 153 structures, three times the same period last year. In 2020, Israeli authorities demolished 848 Palestinian structures in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an increase of 36 percent compared to 2019. Under international law, an occupying power is strictly prohibited from transferring members of the occupied population from their existing communities against their will. The Humsa al-Bqaia community has received material assistance from the West Bank Defense Consortium, a strategic partnership of five international NGOs, 11 European donors and EU Humanitarian Aid, formed to prevent the forcible transfer of Palestinians to the West Bank. MK

