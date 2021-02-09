International
Who is Nodeep Kaur, and why was he arrested?
The labor activist from Punjab was arrested by Sonipat Police on 12 January.
On February 6, a tweet from U.S.-based lawyer Meena Harris in support of labor rights activist Nodeep Kaur sparked a social media debate over her arrest. Mrs. Harris shared media reports alleging sexual assault on Ms. Kaur, who was arrested on January 12 and is still in custody. The local court on February 2 denied her bail in the case.
Sister Nodeeps had claimed she had been beaten by police and she had injuries in private parts. However, she denied media reports claiming that Nodeep had been sexually assaulted. Haryana Police, meanwhile, has denied the allegations as arbitrary and released two videos to support its allegations.
Who is Nodeep Kaur?
Nodeep Kaur is a 23-year-old Dalit woman who comes from a family of activists in Punjab. Her parents are affiliated with a farmers union. Her sister Rajveer Kaur is a Ph.D student at Delhi University of Punjabi Department and a member of Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch.
After the blockade, Mrs. Nodeep started working at a factory in Haryanas Sonipat to financially support her family. She had also joined Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan, who works for workers’ rights in the Kundli Industrial Zone. She was also a supporter of farmer agitation.
Her sister Ms. Riveer, in a tweet, said Ms. Nodeep has a vision for full equality and a society free from all forms of oppression and exploitation, and that was why she, and many others were arrested and settled behind bars.
Circumstances of arrest
Mrs. Nodeep was arrested by Sonipat Police on Jan. 12 on charges of attempted murder, rioting and assault to prevent a public servant from performing his duty under the Indian Penal Code, among others.
Sonipat police said a police team had gone to the Kundli Industrial Zone that day after they received information about allegations of management and staff of an industrial unit and attempts to extort money from them. According to the police, Mrs. Nodeep and her associates attacked police with batons, causing injuries to seven staff. After the incident, she was arrested, but her accomplices managed to escape.
Sharing videos of the alleged attack on the police team, Sonipat Police, in a press release, claimed that police did not seek custody for the case. The accused was arrested, produced in court and sent to jail the same day within hours, he said. During her stay at the police station, she was accompanied by two female police characters, he added.
Responding to allegations of torture, police said: They did not raise the issue of assault by police officers even before the Medical Officer or the Chief Judicial Prosecutor.
Thus, the allegations made by the accused or her lawyer appear to be a later opinion and the Police Department clearly denies the said allegation, the statement said.
Police Superintendent Sonipat Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said similar extortion complaints had been received against Nodeep before, and one case was registered on December 28, 2020. He added that it was not part of the farmers’ agitation.
Targeted to be the voice of workers, says her lawyer
Lawyer Amit Srivastava, supporting the cause of Nodeeps, claimed that she had been held in illegal detention and sexually assaulted. He added that she was targeted for raising the voice of workers. He, however, said that he was not aware of the content of her statement before the Chief Prosecutor of the Court.
