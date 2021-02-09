International
All travelers entering the UK face mandatory Covid tests upon arrival
All arrivals in the UK will have to undergo two coronavirus tests while in isolation, in a last-ditch effort to prevent mutants from entering the country.
The Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHSC) said the measure was designed to provide a further level of protection by enabling new cases to be tracked more effectively.
It is set to be officially announced this week and is expected to mean that people who isolate themselves at home will be told they should take a two- and eight-day test in their 10-day quarantine period.
Meanwhile, the Government is being put under new criticism for failing to follow the model of countries like New Zealand, nearly a year into the pandemic. From next week arrivals from some red list countries will be made to isolate hotels in quarantine, but most countries are not on the list.
UK nationals returning from those 33 high-risk countries will be required to pay for their stay in government-designated closely monitored hotels, where you will need to take two tests.
Current rules require that anyone coming to the UK by plane, train or boat to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test to be allowed to enter and be isolated for 10 days.
This test must be taken 72 hours before the trip, and anyone who arrives without it faces a fine of up to 500.
A DHSC spokesman said: “Throughout the pandemic, the Government has imposed proportionate measures, informed by the advice of scientists, that have led to some of the most difficult border regimes in the world.
Improving our testing regime to cover all achievements while isolating them will provide a further level of protection and enable us to better track any new cases that may be brought into place and give us even more opportunity to discover new variants.
Many other countries imposed tougher measures many months ago and countless cases in the UK were taken from domestic achievements from abroad.
An official announcement on the updated testing regime could come as early as Tuesday, when Health Secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in a Commons statement on the pandemic.
The move comes as officials tried to reassure the public that vaccines should provide effective protection against people who become seriously ill from the new South African variant.
Meanwhile, the new rules on hotel quarantine will take effect next week, although the Government has not yet announced any agreement with any hotel chain to provide accommodation.
On Monday, the official spokesman for the prime ministers said no formal contract had been awarded yet after the government released the trade specifications last Thursday.
However, Times Financial reported that the ministers were told they were close to signing a series of hotels near Heathrow and were optimistic about agreeing to deals with others around Manchester, Gatwick, Birmingham and London City airports.
Shadow Labs Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds accused the Government of incompetence again putting people at risk.
He said Monday: Beggars’ belief that no deal has been made with the hotels, just days before the quarantine system starts.
It will be over 50 days since the South African type was identified and almost a year since other countries have successfully implemented the hotel quarantine.
Even when these measures eventually begin, scientists have made it clear that the limited way they are introduced will be insufficient to stop mutant strains of the virus from reaching the UK, jeopardizing the benefits of the vaccine;
