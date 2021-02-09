Iran launches limited COVID vaccinations with Russian shots





TEHRAN, Iran (AP) – Iran on Tuesday launched a coronavirus inoculation campaign among healthcare professionals with Russian Sputnik V vaccines recently delivered as the country struggles to stem the worst pandemic outbreak in the Middle East with the number of deaths close to 59,000.

At a ceremony marking the start of the campaign, Parsa Namaki, the son of Health Minister Saeed Namaki, received his first dose. The minister said vaccination would be carried out simultaneously at more than 600 medical centers across the country.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has so far claimed the lives of more than 300 healthcare professionals in Iran. Last Thursday, Iran received the first batch of foreign-produced coronavirus vaccines from Russia. Iran has so far reported about 1.48 million confirmed cases of the virus. Iranian media have reported that a total of 2 million Russian vaccines will arrive in Iran in February and March. Although the daily death toll has remained below 100 for weeks, authorities warn of a possible increase in Mars as many ignore distancing measures in public places. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has banned imports of US and British vaccines, a reflection of mistrust of the West. In December, Iran began testing an Iranian-made vaccine on humans and said it expects to distribute it in the spring. The country has also begun work on a joint vaccine with Cuba, as well. Iran is also planning to import about 17 million doses of vaccine from COVAX and millions from other countries.

