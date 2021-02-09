EXPLOSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana on Safer Internet Day: Education can empower children and end cyberbullying





Ayushmann Khurrana has partnered with UNICEF to raise awareness of safer internet for children and to end cyberbullying.

Mumbai Published: 9 February 2021 02:31 pm

Ayushmann Khurrana has been known for his unconventional roles and highlighting some of society’s key issues on the silver screen. Interestingly, actor Bareilly Ki Barfi has also been involved in bringing about some positive change in society and has been named UNICEF Famous Advocate for their global Ending Violence Against Children campaign. While it is a proud moment for Ayushmann, he has now collaborated with UNICEF once again on raising awareness for a safer internet and promoting education to keep children safe online. Speaking of the same, Ayushmann stated, The online world presents such a great opportunity for children to learn and share their ideas. This Safe Internet Day allows you to encourage children, especially girls, to explore the Internet and nurture their ambitions and dreams for a promising future. The possibilities presented by the internet are endless. Children can learn more and share their ideas with the world. The Internet is full of ideas and imagination, just like a child’s mind. There are also risks, but through education, we can empower children to stay safe online. This Safe Internet Day allows work to end cyberbullying and make the online world a safer place for every child. Meanwhile, speaking on the labor front, Ayushmann Khurrana has two interesting films in the process. While he has recently completed the filming of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor, he has also announced his next project with Anubhav Sinha titled Anek. Interestingly, this will mark Ayushmanns second collaboration with the filmmaker and he is quite excited about it. Read also:Ayushmann Khurrana shares a post revealing that he misses the shows live x

