Cheney hints at the criminal investigation into Trump. Following Trump’s amusement, he calls for a federal ban on execution. AZ blow disappointment in the South African variant. India: 19 dead, hundreds missing after glaciers fall.

NATIONAL NEWS

Liz Cheney hints at the criminal investigation into Trump

The second indictment against Donald Trump is starting in the Senate this week. Even those who support the proceedings do not hold much hope for a sentence. But an outcome of the indictment trial will not show as much lawmakers’ feelings about Trump’s guilt or innocence as the willingness of GOP senators to alienate Trump’s still enthusiastic base. Few seem to be interested in doing so.

Even if the Senate does not come up with the two-thirds majority needed to condemn Trump for inciting unrest on the Capitol, this could not be the end of the story. GOP Congresswoman Liz Cheney hinted this weekend that other criminal proceedings may be pending against Trump. In such cases, judges and juries will weigh Trump’s fate more than politically motivated senators.

Handcuffs for Trump?

Ultimately, the decision to proceed with such charges will go down to Biden’s Department of Justice. Biden nominee for Attorney General, Merrick Garland has recently been praised in the press for prosecuting local extremists. That includes his role in sentencing Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber. Some speculate that Biden’s election could signal a willingness to pursue domestic extremists and possibly hold Trump accountable for his role in the Capitol riots.

Beyond the allegations regarding the Jan. 6 riots, there are other actions that Trump could be blamed for. Days before the riot, Trump created a riot by threatening Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger with criminal charges if he did not “find” votes that would give Trump an electoral victory in the state. This call may have violated a number of election laws. The sentence for each of these could put Trump in jail for 5 years.

After amusing Trump execution, he calls for Biden to lift the federal death penalty

Even many of President Trump supporters were surprised by the sleek amusement of federal executions in the months before and after the November election. In all, 13 federal inmates were killed between July 2020 and January 2021. This string of executions ended a 17-year hiatus of federal execution with a breathtaking zeal. To ensure that all executions went as planned, Trump Attorney General Bill Barr even tossed out the idea of bringing back the firing squads and the electric chair when prisons had trouble getting the lethal injection cocktail.

Dealing with death to get votes

Trump is not the first president to use executions to gain political points. George W. Bush proudly announces 154 executions in Texas during his two terms as Governor while campaigning for the presidency. Regardless, as president, Bush executed only three federal inmates, one of whom was Timothy McVeigh. During his 1992 campaign, Bill Clinton made a point to return to Arkansas to see evidence of the execution of Rector Ricky Ray, who was mentally disabled. Clinton did not execute any federal prisoners as president.

Trump’s one-term mandate for 13 federal executions (in less than 6 months) leaves every other president in the dust. Franklin D. Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower are equal to 2 out of 10 federal executions each. In fact, Trump’s last 6 months in office saw more federal executions than the last 56 years combined.

New objection

While entertainment may have earned Trump a few points of order and law, its alluring speed during the pandemic has galvanized opponents of the death penalty. President Biden is the first incumbent president to openly oppose the death penalty. Many are calling on Biden complete the internship at the federal level once and for all.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

AstraZeneca’s defense against the blow for the “disappointing” South African variant

South Africa has banned its use of the AstraZeneca vaccine following local trials. Tests found that the stroke offered only “minimal protection” against mild to moderate diseases of the South African type that currently prevails in the country. Experts had high hopes that AZ would strike in Africa. This is partly because it can be stored in a refrigerator rather than at the freezing temperatures needed to transport and store the Pfizer vaccine.

While other African nations are rethinking the blow to AZ, South Africa is now hoping for the new vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. J&J pain has been shown to be very effective and can even be stored in the refrigerator. Uncleshte unclear if tested against the South African type. Meanwhile, AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are collaborating to create a new formula intended for the species.

India: At least 19 dead and 200 missing after glacier disaster

Yesterday, a falling glacier appears to have triggered a catastrophic water wave in a river in India’s Himalayan Uttarakhand province. The strong current pulled out a hydropower dam, several bridges and damaged dozens of homes. The official death toll is 19, but over 200 are still missing. More than 2,000 members of the army and police are searching for the missing. Most of those killed were workers at a hydroelectric facility. About 30-35 people are believed to have been trapped in a tunnel that collapsed in part due to the disaster.

Experts are at odds with the causes of the disaster. The impact of global warming has undoubtedly destabilized the numerous glaciers in the Himalayas. Others believe damage and road construction in the area may have contributed.

