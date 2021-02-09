Karnataka lawyer seeks FIR against Kangana Ranaut for tweeting ‘calling’ farmers’ protesters

A lawyer in Belgavi, Karnataka, has filed a complaint with the police seeking to record a First Information Report against actor Kangana Ranaut claiming that she called the protesting farmers “terrorists” in a tweet.

The complainant, a lawyer named Harshvardhan Patil, has sought action against the actor for provocation, inciting enmity between different groups and thus also for criminal intimidation and deliberate insult to the farmer class in order to provoke the disruption of peace.

The complaint was lodged with the police inspector of Tilakwadi Police Station, Belagavi. The complainant states that he belongs to a family of reputable farmers in Belagavi and his family both mothers and paternal families own agricultural lands in Belagavi and Kolhapur respectively.

The complaint reads as “While the Indian government has promulgated three farm laws which are being opposed by some farmers from different parts of India and which has become an apple of discord between the government and the farming community. People like Kangana Ranaut who do not possess any knowledge about The agricultural activities and problems faced by our farming families are involved in making unwanted and unjustified comments on the entire Indian farming community from time to time.

He adds “Kangana Ranaut who is heard to be an actress instead of showing compassion to the farming community is addressing them as” Terrorists “etc.”

It is alleged that the complainant on February 4, while reading the New Indian Express, encountered an article in which he noticed that Kangana Ranaut through her Twitter account had made, published and circulated a statement thus addressing our agricultural community as “Terrorists who are trying to divide India so that China can take over our Corrupt Vulnerable Nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the US. “

The complaint states “By making such statements Kangana Ranaut is trying to provoke and incite other citizens of India to attack and assault the farming community and their families by presenting them as traitors”.

It is also said “If its statement is read carefully or accurately it can be seen that by addressing our Nation as a ‘Broken Vulnbar Nation.’ Kangana Ranaut has also insulted our Indian Armed Forces and their capabilities and capacity. Her statements no. not only are they causing insults and annoyance to agricultural communities and their families they are also causing annoyance to our armed forces who have kept our country safe from so-called weaknesses. “

The complainant urged the police to take a serious note concerning Kangana Ranau’s actions which has been widely published in various newspapers by various publishing houses and sought to reserve it for Acts under Sections 153, 153A, 503, 504, 505 (1) , 505 (b), 505 (c), 505 (2), 506 of the IPC.

The Complaint begs that appropriate legal action be taken against Kangana Ranaut for causing insult and annoyance to the entire agricultural community and our Nation as well as to our Armed Forces as soon as possible so that harmony, heritage, unity, integrity , social structure etc. our great nation and its farmers and armed forces is secured. Further to immediately suspend ‘her twitter account’ by issuing intimate to the twitter company.