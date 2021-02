Fidelity International turns to new surveillance technology to track staff communications

Fund management firm Fidelity International has invested in new oversight technology to more closely monitor the behavior of its regulated staff. The $ 706.3 billion asset manager plans to use the development developed by SteelEye, a data analytics firm, to capture and understand the purpose behind the millions of communications that occur at Fidelity International every day, said Eliza Dungworth, Legal and Compliance Director for the firms investment division. The finance industry is among the most regulated in the world and traders in banks and commissions are accustomed to registered telephone lines, compliance monitored messages and strict rules of what can be said to whom. Fidelity International news reports as financial services firms are trying to find better ways to monitor home-related employees during the Covid-19 pandemic. This improves our ability to identify, stop and prevent adverse behaviors, Dungworth added. READFidelity reveals that shareholders are exerting more influence on Chinese companies The changing job conditions introduced by the various blockages have amplified the need for firms to update their oversight tools and processes so that they reflect the world we live in today, said Matt Smith, SteelEye chief executive, who has 80 clients in the finance sector, including Schroders Loyalty Rival. READBanks rush to spy on traders Signal conversation amid WhatsApp exodus We are seeing considerable interest from financial institutions that are investing in new means of oversight, driven by the launch of new communication channels and increased distance work, Smith added. For supervisory companies that help banks, funds, private equity, and commercial firms track employee behaviorFinancial newsby 2020 that firms had seen an unsuitable job for staff working remotely. In 2021, firms providing surveillance services for Citytold FNthat they had started making calls from concerned compliance employees at finance companies, thinking about how to better track their employees using the encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram amid an increase in their popularity. READCredit Suisse launches WhatsApp rival for staff as banks clash over text tracking To contact the author of this story with feedback or news, email Lucy McNulty

