What is the Cashmere Resolution? Know the details and meaning here





Why in the News The New York State Assembly has passed a resolution calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to declare February 5 as American Cashmere Day. India has reacted harshly to the same. What does movement mean? In Indian opinion, this movement is badly representing Kashmir, its rich cultural heritage and is a movement to divide the people living there. What happened? Nader Sayegh along with 12 other lawmakers have sponsored the resolution. It reads: “The Kashmiri community has overcome adversity, shown perseverance and established itself as one of the pillars of immigrant communities in New York.” The resolution also adds that “New York State strives to protect human rights including freedom of religion, movement and expression for all Kashmiris who are enshrined in the US Constitution, through the recognition of diverse cultural, ethnic and religious “. The resolution was passed in the New York State Assembly on February 3, 2021, requesting that the governor declare February 5, 2021, as American Cashmere Day in New York State. Commenting on the resolution, a spokesman for the Indian Embassy in Washington said, We have seen the New York Assembly Resolution regarding American Cashmere Day. Like the US, India is a vibrant democracy and the pluralistic morality of 1.35 billion people is a matter of pride. India celebrates its diversity and rich cultural mosaic, including in Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. “We note with concern the attempt of self-interested interests to misinterpret the rich cultural and social mosaic of Jammu and Kashmir to divide people.” Why February 5? February 5 is celebrated as Kashmir Solidarity Day or Kashmir Day in Pakistan and a national holiday is observed on the same day. The day has been observed to show Pakistan’s support for the people living in the Indian-administered part of Jammu and Kashmir and the efforts of Kashmir separatists. They also try to show that they pay homage to those who died in such conflicts caused in the area. Across the Pakistan-administered area of ​​Azad Jammu and Kashmir, various solidarity rallies were held that day. This day was proposed by Qazi Hussain Ahmad of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan in 1990. It was then in 1991 that Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif called for a Solidarity Day strike in Kashmir. Kashmir Solidarity Day was initiated by the Minister of Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas of Pakistan in 2004. Read also | Chattergala Tunnel Project in Jammu and Kashmir: All You Need to Know Attitude of India: India has called for the move to be inspired by the vested interests of both Pakistan and the US to divide Jammu and Kashmir and create a gap in the people living there.

India has also said it would engage with elected representatives in New York State on all issues related to India – the US partnership and the diversity of the Indian diaspora. India knows that Pakistan has been trying to put pressure on it through international communities and territories since the day it doubled Jammu and Kashmir to Jammu and Ladakh. But India has clarified its intentions by considering Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of it and will not tolerate any interference in that matter.







