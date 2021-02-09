Speedweeks starts at Daytona International Speedway; hotels hope for last minute bookings





article Speedweeks starts this week at the Daytona International Speedway ahead of the Daytona 500. Hotels and other tourism-dependent businesses hope the event could bring much-needed business after a year soaked by the pandemic. Robert Burnetti is the general manager at Shores Resort and Spa. He said it’s a very different tune this year. “We sold easily last year on the 500th weekend. We sold out weeks ago. I mean, we’re not there yet. We’re probably down 60-70% for the weekend now,” he said. He said he is seeing people coming mostly for the big race. “It’s just the weekend. Last year, there was more business leading up to it with Speedweeks. And then, even on the other side, as people went out on the town for a few days,” he said. Bob Davis said it has been a difficult year for area hotels. He is the president and CEO of the Volusia County Housing and Hospitality Association. “And it falls into the lives of many people who depend on these races and these holidays to make a living,” he said. He hopes for last minute bookings. “Downhill has dropped significantly, which is to be expected. But, I think we always look for sunlight in the rain and maybe some will come at the last minute, but now, it’s not good,” he said. Although it has been a very different year, Burnetti says the pace has started to pick up and he is also hoping for last minute bookings. “We can complain about everything we want. You have to do the best of what we have. And you have to keep trading the area, so when things go back, people somehow have Daytona in their little brains,” he said. .

