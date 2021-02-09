Twitter worries about staff in India after scuffles over account removal | India





Twitter has expressed concern for the safety of its employees in India as the company refuses to comply with a request from the Indian government to remove more than 1,000 accounts linked to farmers ’protests in the country. In a statement, Twitter said it had reached out to the Indian government for a formal dialogue after the Ministry of Information and Technology demanded the removal of 1,178 gloves listed on Twitter allegedly being illegally linked to Pakistan or the separatist Sikh Khalistan movement and the spread of propaganda and misinformation. Accounts under government surveillance have distributed materials related to the farmers’ protests, which began in November. Hundreds of thousands of farmers have since settled in protest sites around Delhi and taken part in large-scale marches and strikes to demand the repeal of new farm laws. Farmers say the laws were passed without their consultation and that by bringing private sector investment in agriculture they will leave crop prices at the mercy of large corporations and endanger livelihoods. Twitter has not yet fulfilled the latest message from the Indian government, stating that tweets should continue to flow. In a statement, the company said: The safety of our employees is a top priority for us on Twitter. We continue to be committed to the Government of India from a position of respect and have addressed the Honorable Minister, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, for a formal dialogue. The statement said Twitters’ priority was open and free exchange of information and that it would remain committed to its core values ​​and commitment to protecting public conversation. The Indian government had filed the order against Twitter under part of the information technology act that allows the government to take action against posts and social media content that pose an alleged threat to public order. A similar legal request was made last week when the Indian government told Twitter to remove 257 accounts using the hashtag #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide a reference to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the time the government said the hashtag was created to ignite passions, hatred and [was] actually incorrect. Twitter initially agreed and among the entities and people trapped were current affairs magazine The Caravan, political commentator Sanjukta Basu, farmers’ union Kisan Ekta Morcha and state broadcast agency chief executive Prasar Bharti. The American social media company was heavily criticized for what many considered censorship on behalf of the Indian government, and the accounts were unlocked within 24 hours. The unblocking of accounts seems to have angered the Indian government, which accused Twitter of violating sovereign laws and said refusing to comply would lead to criminal action. Twitter was also recently criticized for suspending the account of Indian journalist Salil Tripathi, a critic of the Modi government and its Hindu nationalist agenda, after he posted a political poem on Twitter. After a backlash, Tripathis’ account was recovered. The row has come as the government has gone on the offensive to boost international attention and observe protests. Tweets by pop singer Rihanna and Swedish environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg drawing attention to the cause of farmers have sparked outrage and numerous Indian journalists reporting on controversial elements of the protests have been hit with accusations of insurgency. Speaking in parliament on Monday, Modi said India was in danger of a destructive foreign ideology.

