International
Funding news for global health researchers February 8, 2021
COVID-19 is an evolving, rapidly evolving situation.
COVID-19 public health information from the US CDC | COVID-19 research information from US NIH | COVID-19 resources for global health researchers
On behalf of the Fogarty International Center at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), the following funding opportunities, announcements and announcements may be of interest to those working in the field of global health research. Updates are usually distributed once a week.
COVID-19 Grants and Funding News
Important news from NIH for grantees and grants for the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
- A reminder that requires extension for early career scientists whose trajectories have been significantly influenced by COVID-19 (JO-OD-21-052)
The NIH is providing an opportunity for award recipients NIH Fellowship (F) and NIH Career Development (K) who have been influenced by COVID-19 to seek extensions.
- Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Possibility of the Administrative Appendix to Study the Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cancer Prevention and Control (JO-CA-21-033) to support NCI-funded investigators who have existing relationships / partnerships in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
Application Deadline: March 31, 2021
- Notices of Special Interest (NOSI):
Medical consequences of smoking and evaporation of abuse drugs in individuals with HIV and COVID-19 (JO-DA-21-017)
Long-Term Neurocognitive Consequences of COVID-19 in Individuals Living with Disease Use Disorders and HIV (JO-DA-21-018)
Applies to expiration dates on or after 5 May 2021 and subsequent acquisition dates until 7 September 2024.
- Specific funding opportunities for COVID-19 from the NIH Office of Extraordinary Research (OER)
- Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) Information for NIH Grant Applicants and Grant Recipients, including NIH-specific COVID-19 funding opportunities from the NIH Office of Extraordinary Research (OER)
Coronavirus News, Funds, and Resources for Global Health Researchers Compiled by Fogarty
Funding opportunities
NIH funding opportunities for which foreign organizations, foreign affiliates of US organizations and / or other foreign affiliates may apply.
NIH Announcements of Special Interest (NOSI) that may be of interest to global health researchers.
- Notice of Special Interest (NOSI): Complement in Basic Immunology (CIBI) (JO-AI-21-008)
Information about opportunities from other organizations focusing on global health and foreign cooperation.
- The EkoHealth Alliance is
accepting applications to participate in EcoHealthNet, a virtual network coordinating global undergraduate and postgraduate studies funded by the National Science Foundation. The network brings together world-class research scientists in the fields of medicine, ecology, veterinary medicine, epidemiology, virology, anthropology, climate science, data science and economics, who will advance the research and education of One Health.
Application deadline: February 19, 2021
- International Development Research Center (IDRC / CRDI) plans to issue a call for funding
A health research on the evolving threats of the epidemic with a focus on Southeast Asia, Latin America, and sub-Saharan Africa.
The call opens: early March 2021
Funding News
NIH funding news that may be relevant to global health researchers.
- UPDATE Implementation of FFR Request (FFR) Request in Payment Management System (JO-OD-21-060)
- A reminder that requires extension for early career scientists whose trajectories have been significantly influenced by COVID-19 (JO-OD-21-052)
- Request for information on the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and the Strategic Stroke Plan (2021-2026)JO-NS-21-021)
NINDS is now seeking input from the biomedical community and the public on our draft strategic plan. To ensure full review, your responses must be received by March 15, 2021.
Next deadlines
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]