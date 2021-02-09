Reorienting Northern Ireland’s economy to EU will be costly, economists warn

“/> In 2018, NI sales in GB were about two and a half times larger than those in Ireland

An academic article which analyzes how trade in goods from the UK’s new inland trade border is affected shows that Northern Ireland buys more goods from the UK than from the Republic of Ireland, the EU and the rest of the world combined.

Trade in services such as legal work and accounting is not covered by the Northern Ireland Protocol, but is a smaller percentage of the economy.

The article, by senior Ulster University economist Edmond Birnie and Queens University senior economics professor Graham Brownlow, said that economically Northern Ireland is now a hybrid that combines GB as well as EU features.

Last night Stormont civil servants who had carried out border checks at the ports of Larne and Belfast had not yet returned to work, despite the police chief saying there was no credible threat against them.

Yesterday Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove acknowledged that the NI Protocol that his government negotiated with Brussels is not working at the moment as a result of the disruptions and difficulties faced by the citizens of Northern Ireland in their daily lives.

However, Mr. Gove did nothing to suggest that he is even considering as many unionists hope to remove the entirety of the protocol, instead saying that problems can be solved within the context of the protocol, we do not need to remove it in way to resolve those issues.

Articles by Dr Birnie and Dr Brownlows for the Economics Observatory said: Optimists argue that the NI economy will eventually develop with the best of both worlds: unhindered entry into the GB market while it is still part of the EU single market -së.

This becomes less likely to the extent that continued GB-to-NI friction leads to higher costs associated with the new regulatory environment.

Defines how Northern Ireland sells 10.6 billion goods each year in GB while buying 13.4 billion from GB. This means that trade acceptance in Northern Ireland is more economically important than the continuous free movement of goods in the opposite direction.

In terms of purchases and imports, the inflow from GB to NI was more than four times greater than the inflow between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

They acknowledged that in the long run, some cost disadvantages could be mitigated by shifting supply chains from GB to Ireland or the rest of the EU (although such shifts can be costly), but added that there are other difficulties with the protocol. : has become a rule maker: he has to follow EU rules but has minimal contribution in shaping such regulations.

The government has claimed that Northern Ireland would benefit from trade agreements with non-EU countries, but the authors asked if this was realistic, saying: If the UK government manages to reach a series of post-Brexit free trade agreements, will it be NI able to enjoy the benefits?

It seems likely that the United States, for example, will enter into an agreement conditional on very strong entry rights to U.S. food products. Such an approach would fly in the face of the implementation of SPS standards by NI.

The United States could end up making a free trade agreement with GB and not with the whole of the UK.

Last week SDLPs Matthew OToole said it was wrong to refer to the protocol creating a United Economic Ireland.

He said that Brexit means that in all areas not in the Protocol and that includes the core areas, the north / south economies will change.

Mr OToole, a former Treasury and Downing Street civil servant before entering politics as an MLA for South Belfast, said there is a long list of areas which the protocol does not cover and on which the UK trade agreement The EU is either silent or will lead to a major pull, including utilities.

This meant that in areas such as banks the banks of the whole island are changing, overturning some of the simplifications in cross-border trade which have been possible in recent years.

