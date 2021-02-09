FG reveals plans to replace BVN with NIN





Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has revealed plans by the Federal Government to replace the Bank Verification Number (BVN) with the National Identity Number (NIN). This is because the Ministry is cooperating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure that citizens with BVN are automatically provided with NIN. The revelation was made by Pantami when he led a delegation of chief executives on a visit to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and a private registration center in Abuja. READ: FG directs suspension of NIMC staff involved in extortion of NIN applicants What the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy is saying According to in a report by Nigeria News Agency (NAN), after making a presentation to the National Economic Sustainability Committee, the Minister said that his and the CBN Governor ‘s attention is drawn to the need to replace BVN with NIN. Pantami said since then, the 2 institutions had worked on the initiative, with CBN having more workload to facilitate the process, in order to make it much easier for Nigerians. The Minister stressed that the challenge is that BVN data may not be 100% the same as NIN, but what is more important is that NIN is the main identity of every legal resident in the country. READ: Minister reveals that 7 SIM cards can be connected to one NIN He said BVN is a policy of a bank and is not defined by law. The NIMC Act 2007 stipulates that all our citizens must register and the law gives them 60 days to register from the time the law was passed and a maximum of 180 days. All permanent residents in the country and legal residents who must stay here for a minimum of 24 months must register so that the primary identification of all and all other databases is assumed to use this and not that NIN use BVN because it is the primary one. Some of the challenges encountered, NIMC produced the model for registration of citizens in the passport, BVN and others, but some institutions did not meet the requirements. Even in biometrics, some only want four, some two, so you can not harmonize without updating and integrating the system. READ: CBN reveals the total number of accounts with BVN He said the Federal Government had accredited 203 operators to help register citizens to secure their NIN, adding that the visit was to oversee how the exercise had been. What you need to know It may be recalled that the Federal Government had directed that telecommunications companies should block from their networks, any SIM that was not registered with a valid NIN with effect from December 30, 2020.

However, following the public call, the government granted 6-week extensions to subscribers without a NIN from December 30, 2020, to February 9, 2021, and a 3-week extension to subscribers with an NIN from December 30, 2020, to January 19, 2020.

This was further extended by 8 weeks to 6 April 2021, as the new deadline.

