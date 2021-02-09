International
The latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news
Results of the South African study, which suggest that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine offers reduced protection “from the Covid-19 variant first identified there, they are in many ways exactly what we would expect,” Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Test, said on Tuesday.
I think this is perhaps the clue to the future here: That we will see new variants emerge and they will spread to the population – like most viruses that cause colds every winter – but as long as we have enough immunity to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, then we will be well in the future in the pandemic, Pollard told BBC Radio 4.
Early data released Sunday suggest two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine provided only “minimal protection” against mild and moderate Covid-19 vaccine from the first variant identified in South Africa. The full study, which has not been published, included about 2,000 volunteers who were on average 31 years old; about half received the vaccine and half received a placebo.
Pollard said the study in South Africa absolutely confirms what we know about the biology of the virus, it must be transmitted between people to survive and it must be transformed to do so and it has been done since South Africa already and that will affect mild disease in people who have been vaccinated. “
“The really important point though is that all vaccines – everywhere in the world where they have been tested – are still preventing serious illness and death,” Pollard said.
He said “the jury is out” if the world needs new vaccines to challenge the variants, but that developers are preparing them in case we do.
South African health officials said Sunday that they have stopped the start of a massive spread of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine to collect data on hospitalization levels and see how effective the vaccine is at preventing serious illness in humans. infected with the South African variant.
Pollard said the South African government had “thought correctly” about how it would place the vaccine after initially targeting it to healthcare workers.
He also pointed out that the South African study was a small study looking at young adults receiving only mild infections.
What we predicted in that environment is that the virus would still be able to cause infections that are very mild and that is exactly what we saw in that study, Pollard said.
We are the only person so far to have a study that looks at that variant in a young population and tells us about the future of this virus – which will find ways to transmit and cause mild infections, colds and so on. , in the population, said Pollard.
“The really important question is about severe infection and we did not study it in South Africa because that was not the point of study,” he added, noting that “we were specifically asking questions about young adults “.
Commenting on the observation that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine received, Pollard said that “it is a bit strange to find yourself in the middle of the political debate … we have made a great effort here at Oxford University to be transparent in everything we do. make.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]