The latest Covid-19 vaccine and world news

Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccines Group, receives the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine and the University of Oxford Covid-19 at Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, on 4 January. Steve Parsons / PA Wire / Bloomberg / Getty Images

Results of the South African study, which suggest that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine offers reduced protection “from the Covid-19 variant first identified there, they are in many ways exactly what we would expect,” Professor Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Test, said on Tuesday.

I think this is perhaps the clue to the future here: That we will see new variants emerge and they will spread to the population – like most viruses that cause colds every winter – but as long as we have enough immunity to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death, then we will be well in the future in the pandemic, Pollard told BBC Radio 4.

Early data released Sunday suggest two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine provided only “minimal protection” against mild and moderate Covid-19 vaccine from the first variant identified in South Africa. The full study, which has not been published, included about 2,000 volunteers who were on average 31 years old; about half received the vaccine and half received a placebo.

Pollard said the study in South Africa absolutely confirms what we know about the biology of the virus, it must be transmitted between people to survive and it must be transformed to do so and it has been done since South Africa already and that will affect mild disease in people who have been vaccinated. “

“The really important point though is that all vaccines – everywhere in the world where they have been tested – are still preventing serious illness and death,” Pollard said.

He said “the jury is out” if the world needs new vaccines to challenge the variants, but that developers are preparing them in case we do.

South African health officials said Sunday that they have stopped the start of a massive spread of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine to collect data on hospitalization levels and see how effective the vaccine is at preventing serious illness in humans. infected with the South African variant.

Pollard said the South African government had “thought correctly” about how it would place the vaccine after initially targeting it to healthcare workers.

He also pointed out that the South African study was a small study looking at young adults receiving only mild infections.

What we predicted in that environment is that the virus would still be able to cause infections that are very mild and that is exactly what we saw in that study, Pollard said.

We are the only person so far to have a study that looks at that variant in a young population and tells us about the future of this virus – which will find ways to transmit and cause mild infections, colds and so on. , in the population, said Pollard.

“The really important question is about severe infection and we did not study it in South Africa because that was not the point of study,” he added, noting that “we were specifically asking questions about young adults “.

Commenting on the observation that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine received, Pollard said that “it is a bit strange to find yourself in the middle of the political debate … we have made a great effort here at Oxford University to be transparent in everything we do. make.