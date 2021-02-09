Officials: Separate attacks kill 9 people in Afghanistan | World News

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) A series of attacks in Afghanistan on Tuesday killed five government employees and four police officers, officials said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.
In the capital, Kabul, gunmen opened fire in the Bagh-e Daud neighborhood and killed four employees of the rural development ministry, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, spokesman for the city police chief.
Hours after the attack, the presidential palace said in a statement that the target was Reyaz Ahmad Khalil, the interim provincial director of Maidan Wardak province’s rural development department. He was among the fatalities in the attack.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack and accused the Taliban of stalling peace talks, once again escalating violence. They have shown that they do not believe in peace, Ghani said.
Elsewhere in Kabul, a car bomb struck shortly after noon, killing another government official, Faramarz later said. According to the foreign ministry, it was their car and one of the ministry drivers was killed in that attack in the Macrorayan neighborhood.
Also Tuesday, four police officers were killed and a fifth wounded when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the western province of Herat in Zenda Jan district, said Wahid Qatali, the provincial governor.
At least 21 Taliban insurgents, including three key members of the group, were killed in a separate operation carried out by Afghan security forces in the northern province of Faryab, the Ministry of Defense said. The statement added that 18 other Taliban fighters were wounded in the Almar and Qaisar districts of Faryab.
The Taliban did not comment on the ministry statement.
Violence in Afghanistan has been uninterrupted as peace talks between the Taliban and government officials that have been taking place in Qatar for months have stalled. There has also been a nationwide rise in bombings, targeted killings and battlefield violence.
Najia Anwari, spokeswoman for the state ministry for peace, said on Tuesday that some members of the government negotiating team have temporarily returned from Qatar, for personal matters. She gave no details.
The Islamic State group has also stepped up its attacks in Kabul recently. Recently, she claimed responsibility for bombings targeting minority Sikhs on Saturday in the Afghan capital. Two members of the Sikh community were killed in the blast, which hit a shop in central Kabul.
With growing threats from IS, the once-thriving Afghan community of Sikhs and Hindus has shrunk from about 250,000 members to less than 700. Last March, a single IS gunman attacked a Sikh house of worship in the heart of Kabul, killing 25 worshipers and wounding eight.
