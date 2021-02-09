Directorate Risk Group Expands International Business with Acquisition





DG Risk Group has acquired the armed maritime security company Protection Vessels International, together with its commercial division Halcyon Yacht Security by significantly increasing its operational and trading capability. Protection Vessels International (PVI), a UK-based global maritime security company, specializes in armed maritime security solutions for commercial and government agencies. Recently PVI, in unison with DG Risk Group, supported and collaborated with various marinas in the Gulf of Guinea in support of two major offshore projects, including a high-profile cable extension project. This included working closely with 6 different jurisdictions, each providing independent military support for the project. PVI has also recently expanded its Indian Ocean operations by adding PVI India and PVI Mozambique to its list of domestically directed subsidiaries. The acquisition by DG Risk Group will allow PVI to further expand its maritime security services across the West African seas, drawing on the experience of over 10,000 Indian Ocean transits. It will retain its long established brand name. Halcyon Yacht Security is the superyacht security sector of PVI Ltd and will also become part of the DG Risk Group. The focus of Halcyons is to provide high quality physical security solutions, training and technical advice, primarily for superactor teams, owners and management companies. DG Risk Group is working closely with regional navies to develop strategies to tackle growing maritime crime incidents off the coast of West Africa. At the end of 2020, DG Risk Group supplied two fast Bastion patrol vessels to the region and 3 more will be delivered before the end of Q1. Ship delivery will be complemented by in-house training and management to ensure that the crew is safe and fit to operate the vessels and that the patrol vessels are properly maintained for reliability and longevity. Providing home-grown solutions to support the fight against piracy and armed robbery at sea is essential to the long-term strategy of the Risk Groups. The group has established a number of partnership initiatives with in-country businesses such as Nigeria, Togo and Equatorial Guinea to facilitate the sharing of knowledge of best maritime safety practices. The DG risk group approach is designed to empower local players to lead the West African maritime safety industry; arguably the most important step in reaffirming maritime security in the region. DG Risk Group CEO John Justice said: “DG Risk Group has a history of investing during difficult economic times to ensure that we thrive on the other side. We have also made a bold decision to expand now to ensure we are able to support regional players in West Africa and around the world who are trying to limit growth in maritime crime incidents. Together with PVI, we can better support state fleets in the region to develop their capabilities and provide a safer environment to facilitate the development of an internationally recognized West African-led maritime industry. The on-site PVI team of experts brings a wealth of hands-on maritime safety expertise to DG Risk Groups consulting services along with an unparalleled record of safe crossings from a decade operating in the Indian Ocean. James Hilton, CEO Protection Vessels International, added: “This is a significant landmark in the history of our companies and they were excited to join the DG Risk Group. Being part of the group will significantly benefit our customers and expand our maritime security service delivery throughout the West African region and worldwide. “During a time of unprecedented global economic and political change, we were confident that this acquisition would empower our experienced, well-connected and well-equipped teams to provide unmatched security at the most needed piracy points. . The road ahead in 2021 is a positive one. ”

Source: DG Risk Group







