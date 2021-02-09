Govt urges people to register as cybercrime volunteers to control illegal online content, Telecom News, ET Telecom





In an effort to monitor the cyber world in a “coordinated and inclusive manner”, the government has asked ordinary people to register as cybercrime volunteers to help control anti-nation sovereignty posts, child abuse and efforts and women. to disrupt the situation of law and order. The project known as the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Center (I4C) is an initiative of the Union Ministry. It started in Jammu and Kashmir hit by militancy last week where police issued a circular urging citizens to register themselves as volunteers. Volunteers are asked to monitor posts that are against India’s sovereignty and integrity, against India’s defense, against state security, against friendly relations with foreign states, content aimed at disrupting public order, disrupting municipal harmony, and material on child sexual abuse. A Jammu and Kashmir police spokesman said any Indian citizen could join the program by enrolling in any of the three categories of cyber volunteers – Illegal Content Cyber ​​Volunteer, Cyber ​​Awareness Promoter and Cyber ​​Expert. While the first category will help identify illegal and illegal content online such as child pornography, rape, gang rape, terrorism, radicalization, anti-national activities, the second category will help raise awareness of cybercrime in citizens, including vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, the rural population, etc. The Cyber ​​Expert category volunteer will help address specific areas of cybercrime, forensics, network forensics, malware analysis, memory analysis, and cryptography. While no prior verification is required for the first category, a historical verification of volunteers of the other two categories will be done according to the Know Your Customers (KYC) norms by the respective state governments and union territories. Volunteers are required to provide personal details such as full name, father’s name, telephone number, email address, residential address. Once the registration process is complete, the details of the volunteers will be accessible to the Inspector General of the Union Territorial Police (crime branch) who is the cybercrime node officer. I4C is a concept conceived to fight cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. “One of the important objectives of I4C is to create an ecosystem that unites academia, industry, the public and government in the prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of cybercrime,” said an Interior Ministry document. This program also envisions uniting citizens with a passion to serve the nation on a single platform and to contribute to the fight against cybercrime in the country. The Home Office document made it clear that the program is “purely voluntary” with no monetary benefits and a volunteer will not use it for any commercial gain. Volunteers are prohibited from issuing any public statements regarding their association with the program and are also “strictly prohibited” from using the name of the Ministry of Internal Affairs or claiming to have an association with the ministry on any social media or public platform. While urging volunteers to read Article 19 of the Constitution which deals with freedom of expression, the Ministry of Interior said that they will maintain the full confidentiality of the task assigned or performed by them as part of this program, and any violation will lead to their review. -registration.







