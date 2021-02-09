



WASHINGTON, February 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Arc Publications today announces that United Arab Emiratesmedia based company International Media Investments has chosen Arc’s digital experience platform to empower digital publishing for its English news site portfolio, starting with its main publication, The national team, which reaches more than 9 million English-speaking readers every day worldwide through its 6 digital editions. With this, Arc expands to Middle East and serves customers in 24 countries around the world. “Arc’s industry-leading platform, cloud-based and advanced capabilities continue to drive digital growth and transformation for publishers, broadcasters and brands worldwide. With intuitive design and seamless integration, Arc allows organizations to grow and operate quickly even with a remote workforce, “he said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc Publishing. “We are extremely pleased to support IMI in their digital expansion and look forward to collaborating with their engineering team to implement Arc.” With additional launches planned later this year, Arc will serve as an IMI strategic partner in their strategy to rapidly update, modernize, and expand the reach of their news pages as they establish themselves as the authoritative source for news on Middle East. “As The National continues its global expansion by adding more journalists around the world to key countries, we are also pleased to announce that Arc will become our main content management and publishing platform. Arc will further assist for enable our digital growth in the future as we continue to travel to be the number one source of quality Middle East news and analysis, “he said Alan Griffin, Head of Digital at National. About Arc Publications

Arch Publication (https://www.arcpublishing.com/) is a platform of the best value digital experience and a host of tools designed to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Built by the Washington Post, Arc technology addresses complex publications and audience needs across videos, the Internet, applications, subscriptions, and advertising advertising, providing a competitive advantage added by a range of sophisticated machine tools and enabled tools from him. Arc has enabled the digital transformation of large and small clients across the globe, currently serving 1,400 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors each month. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers. About the National

The National was founded in 2008, setting a new standard for quality journalism in Europe Middle East. The national team reaches more than 9 million influential, English-speaking readers every day, delivering the latest news, business, arts, culture, lifestyle and sports, while leading the region in analytical content and commentary. The national team has been widely praised for its design, reporting, photography and video work, while its undisputed reputation for excellence goes to business leaders and decision makers. Publishing on all digital platforms, The National uses the latest multimedia tools while continuing to produce a print edition six days a week in United Arab Emirates. National is the destination to understand Middle East at a time when the region has never been more important. National is owned by International Media Investments FZ LLC and can be found online at www.thenationalnews.comand online app stores at TheNationalNews. Content from The National can be accessed on all major social media platforms: Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn: @TheNationalNews and Instagram: @TheNationalNews.com SOURCE Botime Arc Similar links https://www.arcpublishing.com

