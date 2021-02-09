World News | albanyherald.com

US deploying B-1 bombers in Norway to send a message to Russia
The U.S. Air Force is deploying B-1 bombers in Norway for the first time in a move that sends a clear message to Moscow that the U.S. military will operate in the strategically important Arctic region and demonstrates that it will protect allies in the area against any Russian Aggression near the border of the country.
Four U.S. Air Force B-1 bombers and approximately 200 personnel from the Dyess Air Force in Texas are stationed at Orland Air Base in Norway, and within the next three weeks, missions will begin in the Arctic Circle and in international airspace outside Russia. northwest, according to numerous defense officials.
Until now, military missions over the Arctic had been carried out mainly by the United Kingdom. Moving forces much closer to Russia means the US will be able to react more quickly to possible Russian aggression, officials say.
Our operational readiness and ability to support allies and partners and respond quickly is essential to combined success, said Gen. Jeff Harrigian, commander of the U.S. Air Force in Europe and Africa.
Rescue workers searching for 171 people feared death in Uttarakhand
At least 171 people have gone missing and 26 have died in northern India after part of one The Himalayan glacier fell into a river sending an avalanche of water, dust, and rocks down a mountain gorge, and crashing though a dam.
Rescue crews worked overnight to find survivors trapped under the rubble. Most of the missing are workers from two hydroelectric projects in the Uttarakhands Chamoli district, which were hit by the avalanche.
Images from Sunday’s disaster show a wall of water and rocks moving rapidly down a narrow gorge and breaking a dam in the smallest hydroelectric project before exiting the downstream, wiping out buildings, trees and people.
Second drug king arrested in Thailand for grazing pasture in large union
A second senior leader of a large drug union has been arrested, a Thai narcotics official has said, as an international tool tightens the Sam Gor group, which police say dominates the $ 70 billion annual drug trade in Asia-Pacific. .
The two arrests on different continents within three months stem from a decade-long investigation by AFP, which also heads the Kungur’s multinational task force targeting the union.
