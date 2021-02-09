Chinese cities issue digital coupon to instill consumer confidence during Spring Festival

People visit a mall in Tianjin’s Hexi District on Saturday as the district distributed 5 million yuan ($ 706,085) in vouchers to promote business recovery at a local consumer festival. The district plans to issue a total of 22.5 million yuan coupons to boost the economy. Photo: VCG

Numerous cities in China have issued consumer vouchers and a variety of benefits, aiming to boost consumer confidence during the upcoming Spring Festival celebration while containing COVID-19 remains an essential task for the country.

Analysts predicted that food and entertainment consumption in major cities would bring benefits from the “determined stay” policy.

Beijing announced on Tuesday that it would issue 40 million yuan ($ 6.21 million) worth of digital consumer coupons on six e-commerce platforms starting February 12. Any lucky resident who gets his hands on a coupon can spend it when ordering food to get or buy festival products online.

As of Tuesday, China’s online payment platform WeChat Pay under tech giant Tencent had facilitated 12 cities and institutions across China to issue digital consumer vouchers worth more than 400 million yuan.

Wuhan – the city in central China’s Hubei Province hit hard by COVID-19 has released the first batch of consumer coupons totaling 100 million yuan on Monday. Locals can use the coupon to make purchases at malls, mobile phone shops, supermarkets, grocery stores, movie theaters and barbershops.

Northeast China’s Yilin Province plans to issue 300 million yuan worth of consumer vouchers to support local business across entrain, tourism and education.

While some cities and provinces issue digital coupons, Hangzhou in East China’s Zhejiang Province where a number of e-commerce companies are located decided to give 1000 yuan per person staying in the city during the holidays.

China’s Shenzhen Growing Technology Center in South China’s Guangdong Province said it offers numerous benefits including free vocational training for workers staying settled in the city during the holidays.

The issuance of consumer coupons clearly demonstrated that cities have the capacity to guarantee the health and safety of residents, said Zhang Yi, CEO of Shenzhen-based iiMedia Research.

“These cities have given a signal that they have the capacity to control the virus at the same time by encouraging its residents to consume during the Spring Festival holidays,” Zhang noted, adding that entertainment-related consumption, such like the movie and offline shows perhaps popular among consumers during the holidays.

Qin Jiaxing, a 24-year-old urban planner at the Chinese Academy of Urban Planning and Design, said it was her first time to celebrate the Beijing Spring Festival. “But I will not be alone because our academy has arranged many events during the seven-day break and most of the costs will be paid by the academy.”

“Holidays at home on New Year’s Eve, visiting the park, spa, skiing and making clothes. We plan to have fun every day during the holidays. I feel like my boss really cares about the unmarried workers who stay in Beijing,” Qin told the Global Times on Tuesday.

While many people decide not to return to their hometowns, some have bought special Spring Festival gifts online and posted them to their parents.

According to official statistics from the Ministry of Commerce of China, food sales on e-commerce platforms increased by 40 percent starting from the end of January year on year during the Chinese New Year shopping online entertainment. Sales of the New Year’s Eve menu set on major e-commerce platforms increased by 96 percent year-on-year.

Mi Xue from Tianjin, North China works in Beijing. She bought lots of snacks from online shopping platform Taobao.com and mailed them to her parents as a gift for the festival.

“My main holiday spending in Beijing will be on food, movies and shopping. I really miss trying on clothes in malls after shopping online for the entire period of the virus outbreak last year.” told Mi for the Global Times.

Considering the policy of “determined stay” to reduce the mass movement of the population during China’s biggest festival, consumption in southern China will be more powerful compared to inland regions and people in big cities will buy more than those in small villages and towns, because many migrant workers do not return to their hometowns, said Tian Yun, deputy director of the Beijing Economic Operations Association.

“However, consumption during this Spring Festival season may not recover to pre-COVID levels as viral content measures still curb people’s consumption in hospitality, shopping and travel,” Tian told the Global Times on Tuesday.

China’s per capita disposable income rose 2.1 percent in 2020 after adjusting for inflation, but per capita spending fell 4 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

While many migrant workers decide to stay in factories and shipments decide to earn extra bonuses during the holidays, China’s supply side during the first two months will not slow down, Tian noted. “As long as China maintains strong output and boosts people’s incomes in the first two quarters, the country’s consumer performance would be outstanding later this year. Consumers will gain confidence to spend money when the weather is done.” warmer and their pockets filled with expendable money. “