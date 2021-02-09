Global warming causes early pollen

When Dr. Stanley Fineman started out as an allergist in Atlanta, he told patients they needed to start taking their medication and prepare for the pollinated, sneezing attack of pollen season around St. Patrick’s Day. That was about 40 years ago. Now he tells them to start around Valentine’s Day.

Across the United States and Canada, pollen season is starting 20 days ago and pollen loads are 21 percent higher since 1990 and much of that is due to global warming, a new study found in the Monday magazine Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

While other studies have shown that the allergy season in North America is getting worse, these are the most comprehensive data with 60 reporting stations and the first to make the required and detailed calculations that can attribute those that are happening with man-made climate change, experts said.

This is a clear example that climate change is here and in every breath we take, said lead author Bill Anderegg, a biologist and climate scientist at the University of Utah who also has really bad allergies.

Chris Downs, a 32-year-old mechanical engineer in St. Louis. Louis, is already getting sinus problems, headaches and worse from itchy red eyes and his Facebook friends in the area tell him they are feeling the same. He said allergies, which started 22 years ago, usually hit Mars, but this year and last year, they were already around in early February, along with the blossoming of trees and flowers outside.

As a child, I never saw anything start to bloom in February, now I see a handful of such years, Downs said.

The warmer the Earth, the faster spring begins for plants and animals, especially those that release pollen. Add to this the fact that trees and plants produce more pollen when they get carbon dioxide, the study said.

This is clearly warming temperatures and more carbon dioxide by placing more pollen in the air, Anderegg said. Trees are shedding allergy-causing particles earlier than herbs, he said, but scientists are not sure why this happens. Just look at the cherry blossoms that open a few days ago in Japan and Washington DC., he said.

Texas is where some of the biggest change is happening, Anderegg said. The South and South Midwest are getting pollen season about 1.3 days ahead each year, while coming about 1.1 days ago in the West, he said. The North Midwest is going through the allergy season about 0.65 days ago a year, and comes 0.33 days a year ago in the Southeast. In Canada, Alaska and Northeast researchers could not see a statistically significant trend.

Anderegg said his team claimed that in that parks and plants in the cities were getting greener. They made the detailed standard calculations that scientists have developed to see if changes in nature can be attributed to the increase in gases that block heat from burning coal, oil and natural gas. They compared what is happening now to computer simulations of a land without man-made warming and the rise of carbon dioxide in the air.

Since 1990, about half of the early pollen season can be attributed to climate change mainly from warm temperatures but also from plant-based carbon dioxide, Anderegg said. But since the 2000s, about 65 percent of early pollen seasons could be blamed on warming, he said. About 8 percent of the increased pollen load could be attributed to climate change, he said.

Dr. Fineman, past president i American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology and who was not part of the study, said it makes sense and fits what he sees: Pollen really follows temperature. It is not a question.

While doctors and scientists knew the early allergy season was happening, so far no one had done official climate attribution studies to find out why, said Washington University professor of environmental health Kristie Abby, who was not part of of the study. This could help scientists estimate how many allergies and asthma cases could be due to climate change, she said.

This is not just a matter of smells.

We need to take care of pollen season because pollen is an important risk factor for allergic diseases such as hay fever and worsening asthma, said environmental health professor at the University of Maryland Amir Sapkota, who was not part of the study. Asthma costs the US economy about $ 80 billion a year in terms of treatment and loss of productivity. So a longer pollen season poses real threats to individuals suffering from allergies as well as the US economy.

Sapkota recently found a correlation between early spring and increases the risk in asthma hospitalization. One study found students do worse in tests because of pollen levels, Anderegg said.

Gene Longenecker, a risk geographer who recently returned to Alabama, really did not suffer from pollen allergies until she moved to Atlanta. Then he moved to Colorado: Every summer he was just suppressing headaches and big things like that and (I) started allergy testing and found that, well, I’m allergic to everything in Colorado, at least trees, herbs and pollen, herbs bad .

