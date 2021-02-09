Connect with us

How to protect children online without using harsh rules and reprimands

Founded in the same year that Facebook was founded (2004), Safer Internet Day has become a requirement in schools, teaching children how to navigate safely in an increasingly complex online world. With most of the world in a form of blockage, this year Safer Internet Day will be different. Parents should take it upon themselves to guide their children to smarter online behavior.

This is not an easy task. As Rooha Foroohar argues in her book Do not get bad, big tech firms such as Facebook have lost their soul since they rose to fame a decade ago. The parents agree. A the latest survey found that three-quarters of parents of children aged 13-17 think that social media companies make profits before promoting social goods.

And while the internet now more than ever is our children’s portal to the wider world, the list of dangers, such as cyberbullying, misrepresentation, inappropriate content, abuse and online regulation, is long and growing.

Ways to help children stay alert to these risks, regardless of the use of social media and internet technologies for them many hours a day, is helping them develop what I call cyber wisdom. It involves cultivating confidence in your children on how to make smart choices at important moments online without strict discipline or relentless oversight.

Practical advice

Parenting in the digital age is challenging. A few years ago, I completed a doctorate on the impact of the Internet on children and continue research in this area to this day. However, when my daughter got her first smartphone last year, I felt like I knew nothing. What I knew I felt incredibly theoretical, when what I needed was practical advice and simple instructions. My journey to show how theory and research can provide simple parenting advice is the basis of my latest book, They thrive.

Taking into consideration research challenges the effects of the internet on the lives and well-being of children, I turned to moral theory. What does it take for kids to do the right thing online? I, and others, have found that rules are very much missing on the internet and, even when they are present, young people find ways to overcome them. Likewise, young people find it difficult to think about the consequences of their online interactions. So instead of parenting with carrots and sticks, try cultivating cyber wisdom to help children make better judgments about how to stay safe online.

A girl meditates under a sheet covered with lights
Kids who are smart online know how to make smart digital decisions without supervision.
Evgeny Atamanenko / Shutterstock

Internet wisdom is the ability to do the right thing, at the right time, when no one is watching. A survey by Yonder Consulting with parents shows that wisdom is the virtue that parents are most inclined to show their children online, with 56% of parents choosing this as one of their two virtues when presented with a list of eight.

Five Tips for Cultivating Cyber ​​Wisdom

To encourage children to behave wisely online, I suggest that parents follow the React model when introducing children online.

R stands for ground rules. These include rules about when children can access the Internet and for what purpose. Setting the rules from the beginning is recommended by child health experts, but you should aim to break the rules as your children learn to self-police.

It stands for example. Good behaviour more likely to be noticed and copied than learned. What we do matters because it shapes what our children do. We need to model the character and wisdom we hope our children will develop. Once you have created that example, you will be able to give your children more freedom to experiment online on their own.

Does it stand for the role of advisor. Counselor is a form of teacher, but what is a co-constructor and partner to learn rather than to dictate lessons. Reduce your role as a rule maker and become more of a coach, mentor and supporter. Our children, in their experimentation, may not get everything right, which means we need to find ways to help them learn from their online actions.

C stands for character. We have to ask our children when they feel their character has been tested online as when they witness cyber bullying on social media. You will know that you have succeeded when your children make autonomous, critical judgments and choose the right quality of character to show at the right time.

T stands for flowering. If we can make and successfully follow the ground rules, be an example, be a counselor and be a champion of character, then we will help our children thrive online, making the most of our generations the tool big.


Read more: Cyber ​​threats at home: how to keep kids safe while learning online

In many ways, the internet has been the unknown hero of the COVID-19 pandemic. Helped teachers and parents provide an education for their children, even when they are forced to learn from a distance. At the same time, it is impossible to ignore the dark side of the internet.

On Safer Internet Day, it is our responsibility as parents to be clear, aware and reflective on how we choose to get our children on the right track both online and offline. And it starts with cultivating cyber wisdom by carefully building trust and responsibility, rather than emphasizing rules and expecting our children to follow them.

