Weather K2 stops hunting for climbers

ISLAMABAD Bad weather on Monday forced Pakistani army helicopters to temporarily halt their search for three climbers who went missing as they tried to climb K2, the world ‘s second highest mountain.

The search stopped just hours after it resumed for a third day, with officials unsure when weather conditions would improve enough. Friends and family of three Pakistani climbers Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile became increasingly concerned about their fate in a harsh environment.

The three lost contact with the base camp late Friday and were reported missing Saturday after their support team stopped receiving communications while climbing their 28,250-foot K2 sometimes called the killer mountain.

Located on the Karakorum mountain range, K2 is one of the most dangerous climbs. Last month, a team of 10 Nepalese climbers made history by scaling it up in winter for the first time.

Waqas Johar, a district government administrator, said on Twitter that almost 60% of K2 was under the cloud. The search and rescue team has not been able to find any clues as to the location of the climbers so far, he said, adding that they will try again after the weather improves.

Earlier, Sadparas’s son said in a video statement released to the media that the chances of the climbers surviving in the harsh winter conditions were extremely low. Sadpara, an experienced climber, has climbed the eight highest mountains in the world, including the highest peak, Mount Everest in the Himalayas, and was trying to climb K2 in the winter.

Since the climbers disappeared, Iceland’s Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the phone. According to the Pakistani foreign ministry, Qureshi assured him that Pakistan would spare no effort in the search.