Weather K2 stops hunting for climbers

ISLAMABAD Bad weather on Monday forced Pakistani army helicopters to temporarily halt their search for three climbers who went missing as they tried to climb K2, the world ‘s second highest mountain.
The search stopped just hours after it resumed for a third day, with officials unsure when weather conditions would improve enough. Friends and family of three Pakistani climbers Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile became increasingly concerned about their fate in a harsh environment.
The three lost contact with the base camp late Friday and were reported missing Saturday after their support team stopped receiving communications while climbing their 28,250-foot K2 sometimes called the killer mountain.
Located on the Karakorum mountain range, K2 is one of the most dangerous climbs. Last month, a team of 10 Nepalese climbers made history by scaling it up in winter for the first time.
Waqas Johar, a district government administrator, said on Twitter that almost 60% of K2 was under the cloud. The search and rescue team has not been able to find any clues as to the location of the climbers so far, he said, adding that they will try again after the weather improves.
Earlier, Sadparas’s son said in a video statement released to the media that the chances of the climbers surviving in the harsh winter conditions were extremely low. Sadpara, an experienced climber, has climbed the eight highest mountains in the world, including the highest peak, Mount Everest in the Himalayas, and was trying to climb K2 in the winter.
Since the climbers disappeared, Iceland’s Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the phone. According to the Pakistani foreign ministry, Qureshi assured him that Pakistan would spare no effort in the search.
Print title: Weather K2 prohibits hunting for climbers
Sponsor Content
Comments
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit