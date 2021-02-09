Brexit news live: Minister admits devastating blow to shellfish trade





Live: Matt Hancock updates MPs in Covid Environment Secretary George Eustice denounced the EU ban on imports of live British shellfish as “unprotected” after admitting on Monday the Brexit-led ban was a devastating blow to the industry, which was estimated at 393 million in 2019. The government had hoped that the current bureaucracy – which requires seafood to be cleaned and accompanied by health certificates – would be removed by April. Mr Eustice said ministers did not agree with the EU approach and advised exporters that their shipments could very well not be accepted at EU ports for now. Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Michael Gove has insisted that the UK will not be broken as a result of Brexit, while acknowledging that the Northern Ireland protocol is not working and needs redefinition. Speaking to the European Monitoring Committee on Monday, Mr Gove said the UK’s constitutional, territorial, political integrity had not been affected, despite trade problems between the UK and Northern Ireland UK. Inside the Politics newspaper Latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond is sent to your inbox every day of the week Inside the Politics newspaper Latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond is sent to your inbox every day of the week Main points Show the latest update

1612879147 British supermarket chain in the EU sees bare shelves and weekend closures Stonemanor, a specialist supermarket chain that sells British products in the EU, has been struggling to keep shelves equipped due to post-Brexit supply issues. The chain was forced to close stores over the weekend due to impoverished stock levels and has not been able to get a single food supply from the UK since 1 January. Ice creams, Irn Bru and other sweet foods have been particularly scarce in Belgian supermarkets, with a store worker saying her shop was “down to the last discount”. Read the full story from Adam Forrest here: Liam James9 February 2021 13:59 1612877883 You have the details’ Downing Street has declined to say whether or not the government will publish an impact assessment of the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. “You have received the details of the trade agreement and you have what the prime minister said at the time we signed it and presented it to the British people,” said official spokesman Boris Johnson. “We have been clear that it is a good deal which allows us to maintain entry into the EU market and also allows us to take advantage of the opportunities that have arisen from leaving the EU. “And you continue to see the work we are doing to secure trade deals around the world.” Liam James9 February 2021 13:38 1612877010 The aviation sector needs to be supported as border measures increase, the CBI says Britain’s largest business lobby group has called on the government to provide additional assistance to the aviation sector following the announcement by Matt Hancock of tougher border measures to combat the coronavirus. Moments after the health secretary made the announcement, Matthew Fell, policy director of the Confederation of British Industry, said:

The business understands that the priority is to protect the health of the population and supports measures to reduce infections and speed up the return to a normal way of life. However, these new quarantine rules and testing requirements are a further reminder of how difficult the situation is for the international travel sector right now. Further, immediate support is now essential to protect companies and jobs in the aviation sector and its supply chains in the difficult months ahead. The government should also be clear on a roadmap for relaxing restrictions when health records allow. The UK’s world-class aviation sector – which supports our economic activity so much – needs to be supported so that it can play its full part in the country’s recovery. Liam James9 February 2021 13:23 1612875442 10 years in prison if you hide your trip to the red zone country, Hancock confirms Travelers face up to 10 years in prison if they try to hide a trip to a “red zone” country, Matt Hancock has told lawmakers. “The new measures are based on the tough action we have already taken,” he said as he updated the Commons on the government’s coronavirus strategy. Follow this crash story as updates come: Liam James9 February 2021 12:57 1612874113 The ban on shellfish exports to the EU is protected, says the environment secretary Brussels’ decision to impose restrictions on direct shellfish exports to the UK is “unprotected”, the Secretary of the Environment has said. Mr Eustice said the Commission changed its position last week, and that before that “they had made it clear that this was a trade that could continue”. He said in an interview with LBC that the action, which imposes a “trade ban altogether” was “completely unexpected and really unprotected”. Liam James9 February 2021 12:35 1612873032 More than 15,000 people have been accidentally deleted from the police computer, the home office admits The Interior Ministry has acknowledged that more than 15,000 were accidentally deleted from the National Police Computer earlier this year. Police Minister Kit Malthouse said in a written statement that a total of 209,550 criminal records relating to 112,697 individuals had been erroneously deleted, 15,089 of which all records had been deleted. The government says the error could not lead to a permanent loss of data as duplicate recordings may still be available on other systems. Our policy correspondent Jon Stone there is more to this: Liam James9 February 2021 12:17 1612870979 Cornish fishery industry to rename species after Brexit trade disruption The Cornish fishing industry will rename two of its most common catches in an effort to make them more palatable to British buyers, following the Brexit-induced trade disruption. The megrim fish and spider crab, both of which were previously sold en masse in the Spanish market, will be re-branded as “Cornish sole” and “Royal Cornish crab”. Adam Forrest has history: Rori Sullivan9 February 2021 11:42 1612869290 More Britons against the controversial coal mine than for it, the study finds A YouGov poll found that 47 per cent of Britons believe the opening of a coal mine in Cumbria will negatively affect the UK, with only 9 per cent in favor of the scheme. The government has so far refused to oversee the plan, which has been approved by the Cumbria County Council. About Phil MacDonald, an analyst at the Ember clean energy think tank, toldThe Independent: “The UK cannot meet its climate targets if we continue to allow coal mining and this sends a terrible signal to the rest of the world just as we are awaiting the Glasgow climate conference.” Yes Jon Stone with more details: Rori Sullivan9 February 2021 11:14 1612867954 The investigation began after the government agency spent thousands of pounds on chocolate An investigation has begun after it emerged that a government agency spent thousands of pounds on high-end chocolates. The UK Office of Information Commissioners (ICO) has launched an investigation into the purchase of items worth 6,248 from Hotel Chocolat, a leading confectionery shop. The ICO can seek “reimbursement” from anyone found to have violated its spending policies. Rori Sullivan9 February 2021 10:52 1612866774 Government uses shameful tactics to deny vote on trade deals with countries that commit genocide The UK government has been strongly condemned for using “shameful” procedural tactics to deny a vote aimed at preventing trade deals with countries that commit genocide. This comes after lawyers in the Essex Court Chambers said there was a “very credible case” that China was committing genocide against Uighurs. In response to government actions, an Uighur exile said it was “sick” of its “shameful” tactics. Benedict Rogers, chief executive of Hong Kong Watch, shares this view, saying: I have never seen a government so intimidated to do the right thing. Deputy Political Editor Rob Merrick reports: Rori Sullivan9 February 2021 10:32

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos