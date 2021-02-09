International
Lord Freud has violated the code of conduct on the references of Charlie Elphicke | Conservatives
A Conservative colleague violated the parliaments code of conduct when he and five MPs tried to get senior judges to intervene in a hearing if references to supporting former MP Charlie Elphicke in his conviction for sexual assault could be made public.
Lord Freud failed to meet the standards of conduct expected of individual members and agreed to make a personal statement to the House of Lords, according to the standards commissioner.
Freud agreed to apologize after it was discovered he had violated the code of conduct by seeking to intervene in a legal decision.
An investigation began when a public member complained after reading a Guardian report that the head of the judiciary had warned Freud and five lawmakers to seek the influence of a judge overseeing a hearing on the issuance of references.
Freud and MPs Sir Roger Gale, Adam Holloway, Bob Stewart, Theresa Villiers and Elphickes’s departed wife Natalie have also been referred separately to Standards Commissioner by Labor MP Helen Hayes. The outcome of this complaint is not yet known.
It had not been Freud’s idea to contact the judges, and he had not realized that the letters were being sent to the House of Commons letter, according to the Tuesday report in his conduct. The peer also really had no knowledge of the nature of the judicial hierarchy and the letters were drafted by others.
Freud told the commissioner, who interviewed him last month, that with far-fetched thinking I think MPs and I do not understand the relationship between new and old judges.
He and the commissioner discussed the nature of the judicial system hierarchy that an older court may review the decisions of a lower court, but that judges are independent of each other in their decision-making rather than what might be described as a line management relationship.
Lord Freud said he had taken a hierarchy, which exists but not in that context.
The Commissioner rejected the suggestion that the letters from colleagues and MPs to the old judges were intended to raise issues of principle. Instead, they had been trying to persuade them to intervene.
Freud, Gale, Holloway, Stewart and Theresa Villiers were among several people who had given character references to support Elphicke in his sentencing in September, when he was jailed for two years after being found guilty of three counts of sexual assault against two women. .
The Guardian then filed a motion to gain access to the references given by MPs who were not known at the time and a date was set for a court hearing. Freud and the deputies then identified themselves as the authors of the references.
However, they and Natalie Elphicke then wrote to the senior judges, copying to the judge who would oversee the hearing, expressing concern that matters of principle should first be considered by senior members of the judiciary and by parliament. They were reprimanded by the Office of the Chief Justice of England and Wales, who told them that it was improper to seek to influence the decision of a judge who would ultimately decide on the basis of evidence and arguments in court.
The Standards Commissioner interviewed Freud on January 6 and provided him with copies of written letters to senior judges, in which colleagues and MPs said they had no objection to identifying themselves as authors of the references, but said the release of the letters by other figures would have a cooling effect ..
Elphicke is appealing against his sentence.
