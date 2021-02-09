VERY risk going without essentials such as food, clothing and energy, unless cash support is strengthened as we emerge from the national stalemate, says the British Red Cross.

A new reportreveals the information and support available to the most vulnerable collapsed to the point where the national blockade was extended to last year, even in areas that remained below the highest level of restrictions.

The Red Cross fears the chain reaction triggered by an end to national blockades and the expected payment in April this year will remove millions from a cliff leaving them unable to recover from the impact of the pandemic on their finances and mental health.

The charity is calling for pre-access to cash assistance for those most affected by the pandemic.

Based on research conducted between October and December last year when there were escalating restrictions, the Red Cross report, The Longest Year, says the pandemic has hit two more groups. The first is a ‘newly vulnerable’ group of people who have never needed help before and are struggling because of stigma and not knowing where to turn for support. The second is a group of people who were fighting before the pandemic and are now ‘on the verge’, facing impossible choices between essential things like food, heating or clothing for their children.

For both groups, the lack of clear information about the rules in their area exacerbated the problems. It caused many to place themselves in ‘self-imposed’ blockage, limiting interactions with family and friends even when it was safe to see people, exacerbating feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Research conducted between October and December last year shows when there were level restrictions:

43 percent of people who needed financial support to isolate themselves could not get it.

More than half of adults in the UK (55%) find it difficult to talk about their problems when so many people are going through a difficult time.

71 percent of people who are not sure they can cope with or recover from the changes in their lives caused by the pandemic cited their mental health as a major factor.

Half of adults in the UK (50%) found it difficult to keep up with the latest coronavirus restrictions in their area and three-quarters (74%) found it easier to restrict than leaving home in the country to try to keep pace with changes in restrictions.

Two-fifths of adults in the UK (40%) were unsure where to find financial support, although 13 per cent said that this type of support would be useful to them under local constraints.

Norman McKinley, Executive Director of UK Operations at the British Red Cross, said:

“Local and national governments have the best intentions, but a lot of people have fallen through the cracks.”

As Governments consider what will replace national blockades, the Red Cross calls for:

The UK government is giving milion 250 million a year to local authorities in England to add “local welfare schemes” which provide short-term cash to people whose circumstances change rapidly due to the pandemic.

Governments across the UK need to urgently review and improve self-isolation support payments, so it is easier to implement, especially for low-income people, or who will struggle self-isolated without pay .

Information about changes to the blockchain became clearer with the financial and emotional support promoted, within each update.

McKinley continues:

“Our report shows an inextricable link between financial insecurity and mental health, and that the point at which one faces hardship is an essential moment to catch before falling into a desperate motherly situation.

“When you feel like your life is spiraling out of control, having agencies on the little things like the real ones you buy or the ingredients of your dinner – it all makes a difference. We need flexible and easy cash to give people restoring their dignity, also giving them breathing room to stand up.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we develop a more detailed understanding of what it means to be vulnerable and not to normalize seeking help whether practical, emotional or financial.”

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Red Cross set up a Troubleshooting Fund that provides emergency cash support to people in need. Funded by Aviva and the Aviva Foundation, the Difficulty Fund has so far provided over 2.4 million to people in urgent need.

Individuals cannot refer to the Difficulty Fund themselves – they refer to it through a network of community-based referral partners. These include some local authorities, charities, and other groups working with vulnerable people.

The charity suggests that local authorities adopt a similar model of giving cash to help people buy basics like food and make dignified decisions about the things they need.

The Red Crossal also established a free and confidential support line for coronavirus0808 196 3651 for anyone who is lonely, anxious or in need of practical or emotional support during a pandemic.

The charity is calling on governments to advertise services alongside changing restrictions.

Jeff Creswell, 33, of Glasgow is among those emergency cash grants from the Red Cross when he fell into desperate times at the start of the pandemic.

In 2019 the father of two was running a successful restaurant but life was busy.

Jeff was working day and night to keep the business afloat, often keeping only three hours of sleep, and he ended up losing ownership of the restaurant. After splitting with his long-term partner, Jeff found himself homeless, unemployed and living in a hotel, owed thousands of pounds.

Jeff explained:

“I had so many things that I did not understand what was happening.”

Jeff was determined to get back on his feet. He was employed in an apartment in the cafe and on the ground.

Jeff added:

“I needed to get out of the homeless. I just worked and I worked.

“I thought I was actually walking back. My house was livable. “I had your daily items, your bed, your bed, your washing machine.”

Then it hit the pandemic. Jeff lost his job and was thrown back into oblivion. He was not eligible for Scottish welfare as he had exhausted the number of cash grants he could apply for while he was homeless.

Jeff recalls:

“Without food, without gas, without electricity, it was one thing after another. It was the British Red Cross that helped me out.

“They gave me a card with 120. I was able to use it to forget the credit and the phone to my electricity supplier. The Red Cross charged my fuel and energy with 60 in each. They also gave me a food package.

“It was a nightmare for a while. “Before the Red Cross, I think I committed suicide.”

Through the Hardship Fund, the charity gave Jeff two more 120-dollar cash grants which he describes as a “lifeline.”

Although it has been a difficult year, things are now looking up, and he has great ideas for life beyond the pandemic.

Jeff concluded:

“I can open a small sandwich shop. The Red Cross really saved me. ”