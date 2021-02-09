Carmichael calls on George Eustice to resign over seafood export ban





A SENIOR Liberal Democrat has called for the resignation of the UK Government’s Secretary of the Environment over allegations regarding the EU ban on seafood exports.

Alistair Carmichael said George Eustice was unable to solve the problems faced by fishermen up and down the country since the end of the transition period and now has to retire.

It follows reports that the UK Government had changed its stance on EU actions in blocking imports of cleaned mussels, mollusks, scallops and shellfish, collectively known as bivalve molluscs. The bloc has effectively banned the shellfish trade from the UK to the EU, a decision which was described by Mr Eustice yesterday as having no “scientific or technical justification”. However, yesterday an email sent to members by the UK Shellfish Association suggested that Mr Eustice’s Department of Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) had changed its stance on the decision and believed the EU ban was “correct”. The email read: “We have now received another update from DEFRA regarding the export of live bivalve mollusks. “All the while they have been telling us that they believe the trade in Class B animals is legal and that the regulation supports that. They have now changed that position. “They now say they believe in balance that the EU view, that trade is not legal, is actually correct. This is in stark contrast to everything they have told us so far.” Liberal Democrat MP for Orkey and Shetland, Alistair Carmichael, said Mr Eustice should now resign. He said: “Yesterday George Eustice made a statement in Parliament blaming everyone else – today he has thrown in the towel. “The seafood industry can no longer trust anything he says.” The problems he and the Prime Minister created were initially dismissed as indentation problems, but are now shown to be part of what the Government has negotiated for us. Government failures have left shellfish exporters getting a fat tab. “It seems that George Eustice has no choice to offer. He should leave and let someone else fix this mess. “It is difficult to see how he can stay in his job after this fiasco.” Fishermen across the UK have shown how they have experienced long waiting times, document problems and bureaucracy when trying to export their products to the EU since the transition period ended on 1 January. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove have dismissed both issues as “indentation problems”, yet a compensation fund has been set up to repay firms that have lost business due to export problems.







