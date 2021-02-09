Connect with us

Hotel Guest Quarantine To Support 1,750 Bill – Forbes UK Advisor

British and Irish nationals and third-country nationals with residency rights returning to the UK from countries in the Covid-19 government red list will be required to quarantine hotels for 10 days upon arrival at a cost of 1,750 per person.

Matt Hancock, secretary of health, announced today that the regime will begin on Monday, February 15th. Foreign nationals who have been or traveled through these countries are not and will not be allowed to enter the UK until further notice.

Before traveling to the UK, they will need to book and pay for a quarantine package that includes hotel, transportation and testing.

The online booking system will be released live on Thursday, February 11, when the government will publish detailed instructions.

Upon arrival next Monday, travelers will be escorted to a designated hotel for 10 days, during which time two tests will be administered (on days 2 and 8 of their stay). If they test positive for COVID-19 during their stay, they will need to stay longer.

People will be forced to stay in their rooms and isolate themselves from guests and other staff. Security will be put in place to ensure compliance.

The government says it has struck deals with 16 hotels to provide 4,600 rooms. More will be entered into the system as required.

Currently, all returning travelers are required to self-isolate themselves at home for 10 days. From Monday, all international arrivals, whether under house quarantine or hotel quarantine, will be required by law to take further tests on day 2 and day 8 of their quarantine.

Passengers will need to book these tests through the online portal before traveling.

If any of these tests return positive upon arrival, individuals will need to quarantine for another 10 days from the test date.

Penalties for non-compliance

Penalties for non-compliance with the new rules include:

  • 1000 penalties for each international arrival that fails to make a mandatory test
  • 2,000 penalty for each international arrival that fails to take the second mandatory test, and automatically extends the quarantine period to 14 days
  • 5,000 fixed notices of fines, rising to 10,000, for achievements that fail to quarantine at a particular hotel.

Anyone who intentionally provides inaccurate information on a passenger location form and tries to hide that they were on a government red list in the 10 days prior to arrival here will face up to 10 years in prison.

Vaccination program

The government says hotel quarantines, which have already been introduced in Australia, New Zealand and China, will minimize international travel, helping to protect the coronavirus vaccination program and reduce the risk of a new coronavirus variant being introduced. in the United Kingdom.

According to the latest government figures, more than 12 million people in the UK have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and more than 510,000 have received a second.

Since the government suspended her scheme of safe travel corridors on 18 January all passengers, including UK nationals, had to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken up to 72 hours before their departure to the UK.

Achievements were also asked to self-isolate for 10 days or use the official Test to Release scheme after five days.

Strict travel measures

The government has also announced that:

  • anyone traveling outside the UK will have to state their reason for traveling without a valid valid reason, travelers will have to return home and may be fined
  • police enforcement will increase at airports and ports
  • Travel exemptions will be reviewed and maintained only the most important and extraordinary ones
  • more police checks will be conducted at addresses to ensure that people are self-isolated.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: There are still a lot of people coming and going from our country every day. The rules are clear – people should stay home unless they have a valid reason to leave. Going on vacation is not a valid reason.

