India for Comprehensive Afghan Peace: Prime Minister





India supports immediate comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. He was speaking during a ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the Shatoot Dam to provide drinking water in Kabul. We are concerned about the escalation of violence in Afghanistan. Innocent citizens, journalists and workers are being targeted in a cowardly way. We have called for an immediate end to the violence and we support an immediate comprehensive ceasefire. Violence and peace contradict each other and both cannot coexist. While close neighbors and strategic partners India and Afghanistan both want to see our region free from the problems of terrorism and extremism. India supports an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and controlled Afghan peace process, Mr Modi said. The prime minister’s remarks came as clashes between the Taliban and the Afghan army continued in various parts of Afghanistan. In the latest incident, four security personnel were killed Tuesday in a roadside bomb blast in Herat, western Afghanistan. Violence has escalated in the country as the second round of peace talks in Doha last week between the government and the Taliban remained without end. Prime Minister Modi said Afghanistan ‘s success will reflect India’ s success and success in the South Asian region. India stays with you during every step of your journey. No external force can stop the development of Afghanistan or the friendship between India and Afghanistan, Mr Modi said, leading the Indian side during the online event in which Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Hanif Atmar signed memorandum for the construction of dams. The Afghan side was led by President Ashraf Ghani. The agreement to build the Shatoot Dam was announced by Mr. Jaishankar in November 2020. The dam which has been part of official statements since 2017 will provide drinking water for two million inhabitants in Kabul. In a statement after the ceremony, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, As part of our Development Cooperation with Afghanistan, India has completed more than 400 projects covering all 34 provinces of Afghanistan. The Indian side said the dam will also provide irrigation water to nearby areas, rehabilitate the existing irrigation and drainage network and help protect against floods and management efforts. The project is expected to generate electricity for the region. Tahir Qadiry, charge d’affaires of the Afghan embassy, ​​stressed the need to address the water shortage in Kabul and said that the Memorandum of Understanding shows the continuation of fraternal cooperation between the two nations, but with increasing determination and depth.

